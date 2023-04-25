After beginning under the previous three town councils, the search for a new home for the Burk's Falls, Armour and Ryerson Union Public Library may be nearing an end.
Burk's Falls Councillor Ryan Baptiste says an ideal site for the library is on land the Village of Burk's Falls owns on Huston Street next to Land of Lakes Public School which houses JK to Grade 8 students. Baptiste says waterlines already run along Huston Street so creating a waterline extension to a new building is not a problem. Baptiste says the issue is the area also has a sewer easement and public works has to make sure a new building doesn't interfere with this infrastructure. He's expecting a report from public works on this matter in the near future.
There is no estimate yet on what it will cost to build a new library.
At 1,820 square feet, Baptiste says the library's current home at 39 Copeland Street in Burk's Falls can no longer meet the needs of the three municipalities.
“We need to expand because the services have grown,” Baptiste said about the library which has been at its current site since 1985. “The library is a vital part of the community, the region is growing and the demographics are changing. We have to expect that the services will continue to grow and that additional space will be required to meet the demand.”
The Copeland site is shared with a seniors centre with the library occupying the lower level and the seniors centre housed in the upper level.
Nieves Guijarro, the CEO of the library, says parking is also a challenge because only street parking is available for library patrons.
A parking zone next to the seniors centre is earmarked only for the seniors. Guijarro says at best there are four parking spots available in front of the library.
Baptiste says it's possible to expand the existing site but it would require expropriating privately owned land.
“That's something we're not looking at getting into because it leaves a bad taste and is a lengthy process,” Baptiste said.
The current library needs to expand to 4,968 square feet.
The Huston Street site can easily accommodate that footprint and provide plenty of parking because the land is about 6,000 square feet.
Members of the library board agree there is an added bonus to putting up a new library at the Huston Street site.
Years before Land of Lakes Public School was built at its 92 Ontario Street location, it was known as M.A. Wittick on Yonge Street and very close to the existing library. Guijarro said this allowed the Wittick teachers to easily walk their students to the library because of the close proximity of both buildings. But Guijarro says Land of Lakes Public School is much further away from the library plus Ontario Street sees a lot of motor vehicle traffic. Guijarro said while those factors now prevent teachers from taking their students to the library, a library on Huston Street could result in a resumption of that program.
Baptiste adds there's another bonus.
“I believe putting it closer to the school helps create a community hub,” he said. “It's something for the community to centre around because there's a playground, a park, a basketball court and it's in the dead centre of town.”
Gujarro notes that with the loss of the teacher-student library visit program, daytime useage at the library is down.
However, when school is done for the day she says the period from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. is a busy time for the facility because students of all ages and adults use it. She says it's not uncommon to have 30 people in the library during that period.
“For a very small community, this library is very well used,” she said.
Among regular users are residents who have poor internet at home and come to the library to use its Wi-Fi system.
The library is also used to tutor students plus several programs like workshops and crafts are run from the site. Guijarro says students like those in Grade 8 also make videos at the library. nIn addition the library runs March Break and summer programs for students. Guijarro says because of the library's small size, space sometimes has to be reserved to accommodate overlapping demands.
The library carries about 12,000 books and among that collection is a series of reference books that document the local history which Guijarro says never leave the site.
“These books are only used in the library,” she said. “They are precious and some don't exist anywhere else.”
Guijarro says to remain current the library adds and removes about 5,000 books annually from its universe of 12,000 books. Many of these older books are distributed internationally under the Better World Books program to libraries that may have lost their inventory due to calamities like fire and floods.
The library is open to the public Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
