They came by the thousands to take part in one of the premier North American cycling events, Sunday’s 11th running of the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton.
Victoria’s Jeff Van Den Driesen was among the nearly 3,000 people who took part. He was back for his third time to take on the challenging 121-kilometre Granfondo (down from 153 km due to a route change because of the Summerland slides). He rode in the oldest age class, ages 70-79. “What do I love most about this ride? The finish,” said the 73 year old with a laugh. “Really I just enjoy the ride, except maybe the hills, but it is a great event and the people are so wonderful. It really is all about the community of riders and the people in Penticton are so welcoming.”
The weekend events kicked off with Friday’s welcoming of participants and cycling expo which continued through Sunday. Also on Saturday, more than 300 kids from one to 10 years old got a chance to show off their skills at the always-popular Piccolofondo on Lakeshore Drive. In a series of starts the young cyclists cycled distances from 400 metres to five kilometres.
On Sunday, in addition to the Granfondo distance, participants had the option of registering in three other classes, the Velocefondo (121km) Mediofondo (87km) and Cortofondo (52km). Skill levels ranged from the elite and pro to recreational riders. “We have national cycling team members and we have others who have just gotten into cycling and they want the experience of being in a big race,” said veteran race announcer Steve King who has called every event since it began in 2011. “The thing with this is it’s a race if you want it to be, but it is an experience and it’s the South Okanagan and you can’t get better than that.’
For Vancouver’s Mark Allan, this was just his second long-distance cycle. “What I like about it is just the accomplishment of riding hundreds of kilometres in one day,” he said. “Also, the excitement of the event itself, just being among so many riders, it’s really addictive and the camaraderie is great. Cycling is a very supportive community.”
This year also proved to be third time lucky for Debra Parker of Cranbrook after having first registered for the 2019 Granfondo which was cancelled due to COVID and then missing last year after crashing and breaking her shoulder. “For me — and I know a lot of others — it’s not just about the ride, it’s the vendors, and the cycling expo (at Rotary Park) is wonderful. It’s the whole event,” she said.
Okanagan Granfondo owner/ director Jodi Cross was front and centre throughout the weekend helping out wherever needed including on the kids’ course Saturday, making sure everyone was safe. “It takes a lot of good people to put this event on,” she said during a break in the action Sunday. “We have over 400 people from Penticton who come out and help us and we couldn’t do it without them. “Just the community here, it’s so welcoming and everybody loves coming to Penticton.”