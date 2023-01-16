Dr. Matt Strauss, Haldimand-Norfolk’s outspoken acting medical officer of health, announced his resignation at the Jan. 9 meeting of the health and social services advisory committee.
How quickly he is replaced may depend on the province.
“I think there’s a lot of important decisions facing this committee and the board of health to do with public health restructuring and amalgamation,” said Strauss, referring to recent signals from the provincial health ministry that changes are coming to Ontario’s public health units.
“The last update that we had was that discussions on any sort of restructuring or realignment were on pause until after the respiratory virus season was over. And then the province was looking to re-engage,” Heidy Van Dyk, Norfolk County’s general manager of corporate services, told the committee.
Norfolk County Mayor Amy Martin, who chairs the board of health, told The Spectator that board members are in wait-and-see mode.
At the health board’s February meeting, county staff are expected to propose a plan for how to proceed in the wake of Strauss’ departure and the ongoing uncertainty at the provincial level.
“Our priority is to fill all vacant positions and provide the highest and best level of service to community members across our health district, and we eagerly await messaging from the province that will allow us to have a creative solution,” Martin said.
Strauss told the committee his “bittersweet” decision to leave after 18 months on the job was prompted by recently becoming a father and wanting to be at home with his family in Kingston.
When he was hired in September 2021, Strauss said he looked forward to moving to the area. But that never materialized, and he has been largely working remotely.
Strauss become known outside of Haldimand-Norfolk for his objection to the use of measures such as lockdowns, vaccine passports and vaccine mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying such approaches missed the mark.
“I think that what we did here had a ripple effect throughout the province, in terms of what I viewed as my mission to bring common sense and traditional medical ethics back to pandemic policy,” Strauss told the committee.
“It remains the case that the pandemic is over. I feel that my mission is accomplished.”
On Wednesday, the health unit announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 98.
Of those, the health unit said 87 residents died directly of COVID-19 while the virus was a contributing factor in 11 cases.
Another 41 residents were found to have died of other causes while also testing positive for COVID-19.