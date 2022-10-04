Kings District RCMP and to a barrage of storm related calls since Friday September 24. firefighters have responded
“We’ve responded to locals concerned for their safety through flooding, roofs rip- ping off their houses and trees falling on houses,”Constable Caroline Jackson said.
Police have also conducted a number of well-being checks.
“The cell service has been spotty so some have called in from out of province to get us to check on a family member or a loved one who they hadn’t heard from.”
RCMP have not yet analyzed the num- ber of emergency calls fielded because it will take some time to separate calls to 911 regarding incidents such as trees on a road which were better handled by Mari-
time Electric from incidents that required police,fire and EMS to assist individuals at risk.
Cst Jackson said no serious injuries or deaths were reported in relation to the storm in the region as of Monday after- noon.
As power was restored to some parts of eastern PEI and gas stations got fuel again on Monday, Cst Jackson noted, unneces- sary traffic picked up considerably.
Directing and controlling traffic put a strain on crews working to clear roads and repair power lines, she said. The traf- fic uptick increased risks faced by emer- gency vehicles such as ambulances navi- gating already treacherous roads.