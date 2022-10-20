An ad-hoc community group has succeeded in meeting its goal of raising $475,000 in just over a month to assist the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s purchase of private land in Krestova for a new regional park.
“We are overwhelmed by the number of small businesses and individuals that have supported this cause and raised so much money in such a short period of time,” said John Bullock, Krestova Regional Park Fundraising Committee Chair. More than 300 individuals and 120 businesses contributed to the fund, he said.
In August, the RDCK agreed to buy about 134 acres in Krestova, located at the south end of the Slocan Valley, with the intention of turning the land into a regional park. The area had been used for years by the community but was officially private land, and went up for sale this summer.
The purchase price is $870,000 – and the RDCK didn’t have the money to buy the land outright. Local Area Director Walter Popoff used $250,000 from the Community Development Fund as seed money, and a private donation added $145,000 to the sum. But the community had to raise another $475,000, and had just about five weeks to do so.
The original deadline to secure all the necessary funding was October 5, 2022.
But the sellers were flexible, and said if there was real success in finding the funds, they’d grant an extension. Last Thursday, the RDCK announced the community group had raised enough funds to justify asking for an extension until March 30, 2023.
“My appreciation goes to the Krestova Regional Park Fundraising Committee and the entire community who supported this initiative,” said Walter Popoff, RDCK Electoral Area H Director. “This has been a remarkable effort that many did not think was possible, especially in such a short period of time.”
Collecting pledges
The head of the fundraising committee says they’re still having a hard time believing they accomplished their goal.
“We had a mountain to climb that seemed impossible, so before each meeting, we paused for a minute of silence to reach beyond ourselves in any spiritual way we knew and ask for help,” recalls Bullock. “We pulled out all the stops but knew we would need more help than what we alone could do.
“I personally believe raising so much money in such a short period of time was nothing short of a miracle.”
The community-led initiative is now calling in the pledges received during the fundraising campaign.
“The fundraising group has put in a tremendous effort and is hoping to complete the securing of the pledges in the next couple of weeks,” Bullock said. He said he’s confident individuals and businesses will make good on their promises to pay, and the fundraising committee’s work should be completed by the first week of November.
After that, there’s still the final paperwork to be completed, note RDCK officials.
“The raising of the funds is just one of the conditions that has to be met with respect to the purchase of the lands,” said Joe Chirico, general manager of Community Services at the RDCK. “The RDCK will now continue to work with the sellers and go through the purchasing process, which requires the RDCK to have all funds in place to close the purchase on March 31, 2023.”
Chirico says it is important to note that the earliest the RDCK will own the property is March 31, 2023 and until then it remains private land.