Hill Road closed the week of July 4 for construction, with detours via Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE, but could reopen by the end of next week.
The work was part of the City of Medicine Hat’s asset management program.
“We want to keep the roads in good shape, so that is part of the program,” said planning engineer Sandeep Pareek.
Currently, Hill Road is being prepared for final paving, with the plan for that to happen by the middle of next week.
“If they get everything done, depending if there are no weather (or other) issues, it should be paved next week and then probably they will look to open it,” said Pareek.
All being well, the road should reopen by the end of next week, although the line painting and other finishing touches will not yet be complete.
Pareek says the road will open with temporary tabs on it for now.
The construction work was to address several issues.
The road itself was in poor shape and most of it needed a new overlay. There were several spots that required deep repairs and the entire pavement structure was excavated and a new one put in.
Additionally, the guard rail on the south side was removed and replaced with a concrete barrier.
On the north side, the path that ran alongside Hill Road has been improved and is now a 2.4-metre wide trail with a new concrete curb and gutter.
“The city is grateful to the public for their patience and hopefully, we should be opening it up at the end of next week if everything goes well and the weather helps,” said Pareek.