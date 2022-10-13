The Queen’s Court developers may not have needed to go above and beyond to appease the neighbours, but residents are happy they did.
Concerned citizens from Protect and Preserve Penetanguishene (PPP) attended a public meeting in council chambers for the 221 Fox Street plan of subdivision application and zoning bylaw amendment. They patiently waited through the presentation given by land use planning consultant Celeste Phillips Planning Inc. on behalf of Queen’s Court Developments Limited.
“I’m here tonight to explain to you about a revised development application submitted for council’s consideration,” Phillips began, “which is a total of 88 condominium townhouses with over half of the property designated as open space and to be conveyed to a land trust.”
221 Fox Street is a 28-acre parcel of woodlot bound between Church Street, Broad Street and Hunter Road. Numerous designs for a subdivision were proposed by Queen’s Court over the years which were met with opposition from residents, including an Local Planning Appeal Tribunal appeal in 2018 which allowed the town to reject the proposed development.
However, at the recent public meeting residents expressed relief at what was being offered.
A coloured draft plan of subdivision was projected for everyone to see the wooded area in the north half, left almost completely unaltered.
“This land would be set aside and zoned as green space,” stated Phillips. “The size of that green space area is about 47 percent of the property, about 13 acres. (Owners Queen’s Court) would dedicate or donate that green space to a land trust or conservation group to look after it in the long term.”
Additional blocks included the residential block of 12.5 acres (roughly 45 per cent) to the south and east, a one-acre stormwater management pond in the southwest, and a road extension of Beck Blvd. to connect to Fox St.
“To be clear,” Phillips stressed, “this plan does not show any connection of Beck Blvd. to Broad St.”
When it came time for public questions, the majority of speakers reiterated their histories and stances before sharing their opinions on the new proposal.
Graham Coulter of PPP explained to the attendees that if the proposal met all requirements but everyone involved repeatedly denied any change or acceptance, then the provincially-approved subdivision would go through without public input.
“We think this is the best compromise we’ll be able to come across,” said Coulter. “Me, personally, I wouldn’t want to see anything done with that land. But you can’t win them all. As far as this plan, it is a win for us.”
Josh Warner also praised the efforts of everyone involved including public, staff and planners. He also thanked council who rejected the previous plan, stating it was “a bad plan and a bad approach.”
“This is a direct result of our collective opposition to the last plan of subdivision which would have decimated almost the entire property,” said Warner of the woodlot and wetland preservation component.
Warner stressed that “the key to it being a good plan” was dependent on Queen’s Court to follow through in their commitment for the green space protection.
Other concerns were raised in regards to the traffic aspects of Beck Blvd. Denise Steeves remarked that the Fox St. exit was next to a park and that dump trucks couldn’t be supported on the local roads, while Eric May requested traffic control for the Beck Blvd. entrance to be blocked until Fox St. could open up.
Phillips thanked the attendees for their comments and noted that the next steps for the process, if approved by council, would include a site plan which would further define details on the housing component.
The presentation with draft plan of subdivision for 221 Fox Street can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.