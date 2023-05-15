Chatham-Kent Public Health is phasing out its COVID-19 Surveillance Report at the end of the month.Public Health changed to a bi-weekly format for May as its final Surveillance Report will be issued on Wednesday, May 24.
The latest update was provided on Wednesday, May 10, as Public Health reported 57 confirmed new cases for the two-week period from April 23-May 6.
There were only four confirmed new cases for the week of April 16-22, the lowest count since switching to weekly case counts a year ago, which was followed by 20 cases for April 9-15 and 22 for April 2-8.
The accumulative confirmed case count is 11,599, a total that is much lower than the actual number of positive cases as not all COVID-19 infections are reported to the local or provincial health services after changes to the recording system in 2022.
There have been no deaths since early April, as the toll remains at 104 since the pandemic’s start, while outbreaks were declared at Park Place Retirement Home in Dresden and Copper Terrace Home in Chatham.
Public Health provided updates five days a week (excluding weekends and holidays) at the start of the pandemic before switching to three days a week in mid-February 2022 and then to weekly updates on Wednesdays at the start of May 2022.
Public Health’s decision to phase out its reporting system came just days after the head of the World Health Organization declared an end to the global COVID-19 health emergency after 1,212 days since it was declared in March 2020.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, stressed that doesn’t mean the virus is no longer a concern as health precautions and vaccinations should still be followed.
“I agree with WHO. The emergency is over,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s acting Medical Officer of Health. “But the pandemic embers are still hot enough to cause fires. Mortality is smouldering along, much lower but not back to baseline.”
Dr. Colby also supports Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kerian Moore’s advisement that anyone over 65 or who has underlying health issues get a COVID-19 booster if they have yet to receive one within the last six months.
Meanwhile, Public Health released its vaccine clinic schedule for May, which includes a return of pop-ups to outlying communities every Wednesday.
There will be clinics at Public Health’s Clinic Services at the W.I.S.H. Centre on King St E. Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for the rest of the month.
The Wednesday clinics occur at Blenheim District High School on May 24 and Lambton-Kent Composite in Dresden on May 31, 3-6 p.m.
All series of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, including the Pediatric Pfizer for ages six months and older, will be available at all clinics.
These clinics are all walk-ins, but appointments can still be booked at www.GetYourShotCK.ca or by calling 519-351-1010 and leaving a message.
Select pharmacies, including Shoppers Drug Mart, and most primary care providers offer vaccines as you are urged to call ahead for availability.