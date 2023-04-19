The proposal notice has been updated for the proposal to amend Ontario Regulation 161/17 to the Public Lands Act to change the requirements related to floating accommodations.
The key proposed amendments relate to what structures or things may not be placed or used for overnight accommodation on water over Ontario’s public lands and are intended to reduce the environmental and social impacts of floating accommodations.
The following proposals have been removed and are no longer under consideration: reducing the number of days that a person can camp on water at one location in each calendar year from 21 days to seven days, increasing the distance that a camping unit on water must move to a different location from 100 metres to one kilometre, adding a new condition to prohibit camping on water within 300 metres of a developed shoreline, harmonize non-resident and resident camping rules, and several other minor clarification proposals.
Ontario Regulation 161/17 sets out the types of buildings, structures or things that can be placed and used on public lands (without site-specific Ministry authorization) as long as the conditions set out in the regulation are followed.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is responsible for managing the use of Ontario’s public lands under the Public Lands Act and its regulations.
Recently, Gananoque council heard that the province is seeing an increase in the number and types of structures and things being used for overnight accommodation on Ontario’s lakes and rivers.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)