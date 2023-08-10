The Near North District School Board’s Theatre Outreach on Stage (TOROS) is ready to launch a brand-new show tonight, which will run at the West Ferris Secondary School Auditorium. The title says it all, “Back to the 80’s: The Totally Awesome Musical,” so prepare to be transported through the power of pop.
Tonight, Friday, and Saturday, the shows start at 7 p.m. On Sunday, August 13, there is a 2 p.m. matinee, which will wrap up the production run. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
“It’s going really well,” said Jessica Soule of the troupe’s recent rehearsals. Soule is a teacher with the board and the director of TOROS. “It’s coming together and looking and sounding great.”
TOROS is a long-standing program and has become a tradition for many in the community. The actors and singers are all local intermediate and high school students who join each summer to produce a big show.
Due to the pandemic, the troupe had to halt productions, so this performance marks the first time TOROS has hit the stage in three years. There are 23 actors and six crew members involved in this year’s show.
“Expect lots of big song and dance numbers,” Soule said. “It’s a jukebox musical, all popular songs from the 80s, a play written around the music.”
The dramatic thread tying the story together centres on a person’s memories of 80s high school life. There’s romance, there’s comedy, and lots of music. In fact, the music is the star of the show, so expect plenty of classic musical highlights from that decade.
“We’re having fun with it and making sure that the students have a great outlet for their creativity.”
For many in the troupe, this will mark their first big performance. To prepare, many rehearsals were held, and the group made sure to put the “outreach” part of TOROS to use. They performed for audiences at Marina Point, Cassellholme, and at the Hot Summer Concert Series.
See: TOROS rocks the ‘80s for Cassellholme crowd
“It’s been really good for the students.”
So, beginning tonight you won’t need a time machine to get back to the 80s. Just head over to West Ferris Secondary at 60 Marshall Park Drive and let the show take you there.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.