A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday night that sent a 50-year-old woman to hospital.
Kittana Espinoza, of Sydney Street, appeared in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday, where both Crown prosecutor Chris Titus and defense attorney Wes McIntosh called for a five-day in-jail mental health assessment.
"The facts of the case scream out for it," Titus said.
Espinoza will now be transported to the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi where she will undergo a psychological evaluation.
She'll return to court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, where the results of the evaluation will be discussed.
McIntosh said his client didn't want a bail hearing at this time, but he asked for that decision to be reserved in case she changes her mind, or found to be unfit to stand trial.
"She herself realizes there is a problem with her mental health," he told judge Kelly Ann Winchester.
Winchester asked Espinoza if she understood what was happening, and Espinoza said yes.
"You have a very serious charge," Winchester said. "Do you know the charge?"
"Attempted murder," Espinoza replied.
Saint John police issued a press release Tuesday night saying a woman was hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed on Sydney Street in uptown Saint John just before 6 p.m. Police arrested a 22-year-old woman at the scene and transported a 50-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the victim and the accused are known to each other. Police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information on the alleged stabbing is asked to contact police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.