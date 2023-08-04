A man whose arrest led to the seizure of suspected stolen property in Charlotte County has been re-arrested.
Cody Joseph Babineau, 35, was arrested Aug. 1 after showing up at a property on Route 785 in Utopia, northeast of St. George, with a weapon, according to a press release Friday from West District RCMP.
Babineau was arrested July 25 in an investigation that lead to the seizure of items at an address in Utopia which police said at the time were related to reported thefts in Charlotte County. He appeared in court July 27 on charges of mischief by damaging a mailbox, threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and was released on promises to reside at a Pennfield address and not to contact three individuals.
On Tuesday, police say they received a report of a man at the same Utopia address with a weapon, and that officers responded and arrested the man without incident with the help of RCMP police dog services.
Babineau appeared on Wednesday in Saint John provincial court to face two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and one count of breach of an undertaking, according to the release. He was remanded until a bail hearing Aug. 8.
"In this occasion, we had people who noticed something that didn't appear right, they called us right away and we responded right away," Sgt. Chris Henderson. "Because those things happened, we were able to ensure the safety of the public in this situation."
When asked whether there would be any theft-related charges or whether other people were suspected of being involved in the thefts, Henderson said the matter is still under active investigation.
With regards to how many thefts or break-and-enters were linked to the Utopia seizures, Henderson said that while he cannot comment on specifics, there are a number of theft-related files in southern New Brunswick and they are looking into the possibility of whether they are connected.
Henderson asked the public to take precautions like not storing valuables in vehicles and ensuring that all-terrain vehicles are not stored with their keys, as well as reporting suspicious activity.
"If I could implore the public to do anything ... it's to work with us both in terms of helping to reduce crime by securing their properties and their valuables but also to report anything to the police that they feel may be indicative of crime or a public safety issue."
