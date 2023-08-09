Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
HUDSON TOWNSHIP - The seventy-fourth annual Hudson Lakes Regatta was enjoyed August 6 by up to 200 people who have ties to Twin Lakes, Pike Lake, Bartle Lake, and Fairy Lake, all in Hudson Township.
The large committee responsible for the organization is now excited to start work on a special anniversary.
"We're going to be starting the planning for the 75th anniversary in January and hope to get 200 people out to that," said Chelsie McKnight, one of the event organizers.
While 75 years is being celebrated, the early history relating to the annual gathering on the Taylor property on Twin Lakes reaches back to the 1930s and started as the annual picnic for the employees of George Taylor Hardware which at the time had branches in communities throughout the region. The Taylors owned the property where the annual event was held.
That was the inspiration for the Twin Lakes Regatta, now the Hudson Lakes Regatta, said McKnight.
Frank Taylor, whose cottage is on one side of the property, was there enjoying time with his family, including grandchildren, and friends.
"I've been to almost every one of these since I was a baby," he said as a young granddaughter tried to coax him to take part in the cannonball competition. The Taylor family has kept the waterfront property, including a beach and dock, open for the annual event, McKnight noted.
Bill Ramsay was also present and his father, the late Peter Ramsay, was among those who rebooted the regatta around the 1970s after there had been a lull, related McKnight.
Along with McKnight's family, others who have been involved in keeping the regatta going include the Wilsons, Grants, Pedersens, Reeves and others.
There are many families whose history with the regatta is multi-generational, pointed out McKnight.
"My great-grandmother (Ola McKnight) raced in a peddle-boat. There are pictures of her and now my daughters are racing," she said with a smile.
To ensure the regatta continued during the pandemic, "we did the boat parade anyway because that was distanced," said McKnight. There was also dock decorating, and online exhibitions and competitions of crafts, paintings, photography, and TikTok entries. Many of those online activities have been maintained so that "people who aren't able to make it are still able to participate online," said McKnight.
The event also changes a little with the times. In the early years, for example, there was a boxing ring. Today, for the third year in a row, there has been a volleyball tournament at the Pike Lake Park. Organized by Andrea Hawn, it attracted 12 teams this year. The horseshoe tournament, unfamiliar to some, was gaining a competitive edge and drawing interested spectators.
There used to be a watermelon competition, in which the challenge was to retrieve a greased watermelon from the water. Apparently it got too intense and had to be dropped.
There are also memories of dancing in the pavilion that once stood on the grounds. And, of course, there are photographs.
Charlotte McCullough remembers dancing in the pavilion when she was 19. Winnie Lacy added that there is a picture from 1936 of the entire gathering of the George Taylor Hardware staff standing in front of the trees by the lake. Both her parents, before they were married, were in the picture.