The Pincher Creek area is headed for what looks like a relatively mild fire season, with virtually no risk of floods, according to Pat Neumann, chief of Pincher Creek Emergency Services.
June is southwestern Alberta’s “rain month,” the chief said. How this fire season shapes up depends heavily on how much wet stuff hits the area in the next four weeks.
Things are good, generally speaking, so long as the high grass is green, but Neumann cautioned that even lush grass hides an underlayer of dry and eminently flammable thatch and debris.
Some parts within the commission’s jurisdiction, like the northeastern corner of the MD, are drier than others, and some fire restrictions are already in place.
In nearby Waterton Park, campfires are allowed only in designated fire pits and boxes, according to the website AlbertaFireBans.ca.
Provincial restrictions prohibit wood-burning of any kind within the one-mile Forest Protection Area buffering Castle Park and the MD. The ban applies to area MD residents, Neumann specified.
“Safe wood campfires” and propane fire rings are allowed within town and the MD, apart from the FPA, and only if residents first obtain a permit from the department, the website states.
Fire restrictions within town and MD limits (not including the FPA) are set by the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission, in consultation with neighbouring fire departments, Neumann said.
A handful of PCES firefighters and paramedics have volunteered to serve at out-of-area wildfires starting in early May, first at the Drayton Valley wildfire, roughly 130 kilometres south of Edmonton, and more recently at the Fort Chipewyan wildfire, in the province’s far northeast.
But the department’s priority will always be here at home, Neumann said in a May 26 interview with Shootin’ the Breeze.
“Is there a risk of us sending people up when we’re short here?” he asked rhetorically. “No,” he answered in the next breath, adding, “That’s well understood throughout the province.”
For information about how to obtain a fire permit, please visit pincherfire.ca/fire-permits.