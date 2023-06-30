NORTH PERTH – On June 12, a special meeting of North Perth council was held to discuss the strategic plan update that is currently underway for the municipality. Catherine Oosterbaan, from Oosterbaan Strategy, facilitated the workshop with council members.
“I’m thrilled to be involved in the update of your strategic plan. Tonight’s workshop is really about getting your opinion and your direction in terms of where we need to go,” explained Oosterbaan.
She then provided an overview to council on different aspects of the strategic plan.
“Strategic planning is used to establish priorities, focus energy and resources, strengthen operations, and ensure that staff and other stakeholders are working toward common goals and outcomes,” explained Oosterbaan.
“It gives you clarity, focus and agreement on where you want to go, so you won’t end up going nowhere, or going down the wrong or too many paths.”
She then shared the positive outcomes of having a strategic plan.
“Then that shared understanding and collaboration for both your partners, your community, your residents, your businesses to understand you know, where is the municipality heading, where can we kinda hitch our wagon to support or leverage those opportunities to help make North Perth the best community that it can be,” expressed Oosterbaan at the meeting.
There are certain elements included in the strategic plan according to the report. These include: a mission statement – which describes what an organization does and for whom; a vision statement – describes what an organization aspires to achieve and provides direction as they focus their efforts on achieving the vision; goals – specific targets, an end result or something to be desired. It is a major step in achieving the vision of the organization; priorities – a measure of change in order to bring about the achievement of the goal. There are also overviews of actions, responsibilities, timeline, metrics, etc. within a strategic plan.
“Lots of things to consider as we jump into the strategic plan. For today’s purpose, we’re really going to focus on the vision and the goals and priorities,” expressed Oosterbaan.
North Perth is updating its municipal strategy to develop the 2023-2026 Municipal Strategic Plan. It began in March with a start-up meeting, since then there has been a background document review, management team consultation. As for engagement, there was a community survey, which included residents, businesses and stakeholders totaling 57 responses. There were also 31 staff responses.
“Not a huge amount of engagement,” said Oosterbaan.
She then goes on to explain that residents usually engage when they are upset or faced with challenges.
“So, we’re taking it as a good sign that you guys didn’t get an extensive amount of feedback.”
They are now into the council consultation component of the strategic plan update process.
Oosterbaan continued on to do an overview of the SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats) analysis.
Strengths the municipality have that were explained in the report include public engagement and connection, customer service, recreation programs, increasing efficiency, proactive in modernizing operations, collaboration between departments and leadership team, childcare programs, parks, agriculture sector, lots of community assets. Further, there is a small-town feel, strong community groups and service clubs, growth and increasing diversity, innovative, strong morals, businesses are evolving and investing in the community, new businesses are coming here and finally a good relationship with council within the municipality.
As for weaknesses, these include traffic and speeding, affordable housing, downtown not being vibrant enough, equal service provision across the community, increasing crime, increasing homelessness, discrimination, access to health care, access to entertainment, services, and resources, water quality, labour attraction and retention, access to childcare, urban/rural divide, transportation, pace of growth as well as internet and cell connectivity.
Opportunities highlighted were sustainable growth, infrastructure planning, workload planning, public space enhancements, commercial business diversification, enhance connection with public, improve childcare options, plan for and support a diverse and equitable community, changing resident expectations, enhance partnerships in the community, diversify business and employment opportunities, better internal communication between management and staff, enhance HR practices, improve internal processes and efficiencies, create an inclusive and connected community, be fiscally responsible, and the Huron Perth Agriculture Science Centre.
The final component of the SWOT analysis includes threats. The threats the municipality faces are changing provincial funding and regulation, cost of living, staff attraction and retention, increasing divisiveness, social media and misinformation, politics (municipal, provincial, federal), pace of process (red tape), generational dynamics, and finally, space constraints.
Council then went into a facilitated discussion by Oosterbaan, where council members were asked to participate in discussions through prompts provided.
Firstly, they looked at what surprised them about the data highlighted in the report presented.
“In terms of themes, of what surprised me or what stands out, I guess I would say I’m not surprised by the data, a lot of these themes are not new, we’ve seen them previously,” expressed Coun. Neil Anstett.
Council then reflected on goals such as economic development, service effectiveness, community planning, community development as well as corporate sustainability. Oosterbann explained she is going to summarize the feedback and opinions provided by council at its workshop on June 12.
The next consultation session will be July 26, and will include an updated draft version of the strategic plan.