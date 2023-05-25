Close to 40 Hartland Community School students will bring the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast to life as the drama department hits the stage on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27.
Play director and HCS music teacher Amanda Carr said the students had worked hard for several months rehearsing, making costumes, completing set designs and preparing lighting and sound for the big moment on stage. She hopes to see the seats filled when the curtains rise at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Layney Ross, playing the lead character, Belle, admitted her first foray into drama is an intentional step outside her comfort zone.
The talented singer is used to being on stage singing or part of a band, but acting is a new experience.
“I’ve never been comfortable talking in front of people,” she said.
With an injury keeping her out of volleyball season, Ross said she realized she had the opportunity to join the drama team.
It helped that Belle is her favourite Disney character.
Ross believes her experience during rehearsals has already made her more comfortable doing class presentations and speaking to crowds.
While Ross is an accomplished singer, Carr noted, she never performed show tunes, which is a wholly different dynamic. She said the young first-time actor embraced the role.
Carr said Ross was involved in drama in the past but as a crew member, usually working with sound.
Kalan Legacy brings experience and love of acting to the stage as The Beast.
“I love drama,” he said, noting he became involved in the school’s drama department soon after arriving at HCS a couple of years ago as a Grade 9 student.
Lagacy loves playing Beast despite the arduous costume and makeup routine.
While there are always a few nerves before a performance, he is comfortable once on stage.
Tickets for the performance, at $5 each, are available in advance at Valufoods in Hartland and the Hartland Community School. They can also be purchased at the door on show nights.
Email beautyandthebeasthcs2023@gmail.com for more information.
The doors open a half hour before the curtain rises each night.
Beauty and the Beast Cast and Crew:
Belle: Layney Ross
Beast: Kalan Lagacy
Maurice: William Shaw
Lumiere: Jesse Grass
Cogsworth: Georgia Brown
Gaston: Grace McCully
Mrs. Potts: Ava Doherty
Lafou: Mia Gibbs
Chip: Quinn Brown
Wardrobe: Alien Hoyos
Old Man: Jayson Grass
Lucy: Nevaeh Wade
Herbert, Jean, Guard: Camden Lee
Bimbette 1, Narrator: Leah Brown
Bimbette 2: Mackenzie Nason
Bimbette 3: Olivia McIntosh
Bookseller, coatrack: Asia Johnson
Pierre, Guard, Wolf: Brayden Tibbits
Janice, Featherduster: Sadie Mack
Baker: Jessical Faulkner
Celine: Ava Broad
Veronique: Madelyn Merrithew
Michelle: Lily Oudot
Nadine: Natalie Wright
Giselle: Omelia Merrithew
Sound effects: Sarah Brown
Soundboard: Haylee Boone
Costume and Set Design: Holland Wheeler
Stagehand: Jacob Faulkner
Stagehand: Jaden Harris
Assist Holland: Madison Walton
Blocking: Jasmine McCready
Curtains: Grayson Bridges
Assist Holland: Isabel Williams
Curtains: Braxton Doucette
Backstage Manager: Jess Shaw
Lightboard: Orian Muller