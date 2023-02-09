While recognizing the unceded Indigenous territories we live on may still be a relatively new concept for non-Indigenous Peoples, a 2022 edition of the Canadian Encyclopedia reads that it is an honoured tradition that dates back centuries. Making the acknowledgement of the Indigenous lands we reside on and waters we enjoy is not only a spoken truth but an act of reconciliation.
Acknowledging the unceded territories of the Secwépemc (Se-Qwep-Mick), the Ktunaxa (Too-Nah-Ha) and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. within our Columbia Valley or that of any other First Nation across Canada, is a way of honouring and recognizing the traditional and sacred lands Indigenous Peoples called home long before the settlers came.
Lands have long bloodlines that belong to the ancestors that still live in the Columbia Valley and across Canada today. Making these acknowledgements whether they be orally or in print is a way for non-Indigenous people to recognize and appreciate that we live on First Nation land. This is just small step on the path to Truth and Reconciliation, but it is a step.
“I so appreciate the area in which we live, said Invermere mayor Al Miller. “Acknowledging the Indigenous land, we live on is like giving thanks for being able to live here in this area. We’re only here for a short time and I think it’s very important to acknowledge that while we are here, we are on these different unceded territories across Canada. I think not only is it important to acknowledge the histories that these lands hold but also learn more about them. To listen to our fellow Indigenous people about it. There were too many atrocities that happened, and that is why it is so important to give this recognition now and going forward.”
Land acknowledgements have become ubiquitous throughout Canada since the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was released in 2015, reads the Canadian Encyclopedia. They have been performed in some cases as early as the 1970’s, but became more popular in the early 2000’s.
“I feel that Indigenous lands should be recognized at every important event not only in the Columbia Valley, but across Canada,” said Columbia Valley Métis Association president Monica Fisher. Every person in our valley should know whose traditional territory they live upon and be able to say the names of the First Nations properly, I feel that it humbles us as a collective and honours the people who were here prior to our existence.”
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia the act of land acknowledgement originated in Canada and over the last decade its practice has started to become more common in school, at events, during meetings of government and on public institutional websites. It is found on email signatures, public profiles and in social media biographies. Fisher, also an employee of Rocky Mountain School District 6 shares that land acknowledgements are made at all school events and assemblies, in some classrooms daily every morning. There are many local lessons that can be combined for example teaching that the hoodoos in Fairmont, are on unceded Ktunaxa territory and were formed through the melting of glaciers as according to geologists 11,000 years ago the Columbia Valley was one humongous lake.
“I think it shows respect. Something that I as an educator and a resident of the community that I do find frustrating is when we have large scale events and land acknowledgements are not made,” said Fisher. “It feels like at this time, it should be common knowledge that land acknowledgements are important, but we also want them to be done authentically, and with that purpose. I think making these acknowledgement shows the growth of where we’re at in Canada of finally recognizing that non-Indigenous people are visitors to the land,” said Fisher. “We need to be able to humble ourselves and recognize that people were here before us. That puts that humility piece in place, for me personally it helps me take care of the land better.”
Jenna Jasek, School District 6 Vice Principal for Indigenous Learning and Equity is not only an educator with the Rocky Mountain School District but within our community as well. She is also the cofounder of Every Child Matters Year-long Learning Challenge which first launched in October 2021 and is in its second year.
“We need to reflect and acknowledge that we are on unceded traditional First Nations territory that was taken away from the First Nations people without consent,” said Jasek. “In addition to recognizing that Turtle Island (what some Indigenous people refer to as North America) was here long before settlers arrived. Indigenous people have lived and cared for these lands since time immemorial. I believe there also needs to be a second part of the land acknowledgement where you share your personal responsibility to the land and Truth and Reconciliation.”