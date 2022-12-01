The Strathmore High School Spartans Squared off against the Holy Rosary Raiders for the provincial title, Nov. 25, and suffered defeat 44-0.
The Raiders, hailing from Lloydminster, claimed their first provincial victory in seven years, having themselves been defeated in the finals the past six seasons.
For the Spartans, it is the first time in the team’s 25-year history to reach provincials, let alone battling their way to the finals. The team worked their way to second from seeding sixth at the start of the provincial championship.
“I’m proud of this team for the job they did this year, but we have still got a ways to go to catch up to the best,” said Danny Warrack, head coach of the Spartans football team. “If you’re not first, you’re last, but it was a good season. I’m proud of the guys and all that, but we definitely have to get working on offseason training come January. We need a good offseason so we can be back in this game again next year.”
Warrack explained it was pretty clear throughout the course of the game the Raiders had the Spartans completely outmatched.
“They are definitely bigger, stronger and faster than us,” he said. “Our quarterback struggled a bit, but it’s not all on him. They are just a better team in all three phases.”
Brady Johansen (17), who was one of the Spartan’s captains, said he never expected to help lead the team all the way to the finals, and was glad to have the opportunity to play.
“At the start of the season, we had a lot of inexperience on our team … it’s just been a great path that we’ve taken as a team and we have definitely all worked hard towards this goal,” Johansen said. “It’s been my dream to be here since I was just a little boy. So I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who made an effort to help me reach my goal.”
For the captains who will replace Johansen and his fellows, he said to keep the team calm on the field and strive to be as level-headed as possible.
“As leaders of the team, we have to be the people to look up to, not the people who are losing their heads all the time,” said Johansen. “That is definitely the biggest part about being a captain.”
Johansen has received an offer from the University of British Columbia to continue his football career, and is talking with other schools about potential enrollment.
For Warrack, it will be back to the drawing board in the off season to prepare those on the team who will be returning next year, as well as the new faces who will be signing on.
“I’m ready to go already for next year, so I hope the boys are too,” said Warrack. “They’ll definitely be contending next year, I think, as long as they have a good offseason. Championships are built in the offseason.”