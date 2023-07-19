This summer, junior golfers have hit the links across Alberta for the 2023 MJT Mini Tour. The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour and the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada. This summer’s mini tour has included 12-year-old Taber golfer Mason Kuryvial who is competing in the Boys 11-12 category. Overall, there are six divisions (Girls/Boys 8U, Girls/Boys 9-1o, and Girls/Boys 11-2) in the mini tour and there have been a total of five events so far.
Looking at the lone Taber golfer, Kuryvial has been on a run over the summer and that kickstarted with the Worlds Qualifier at Collicutt Siding Golf Course on May 6. Kuryvial would finish first in the boys' 11-12 division after shooting an 80. The second event happened on June 3 when the golfers hit the Blue Devil Golf Club in Calgary for the Spring Series. Kuryvial had another good round with 65 which included a pair of birdies on holes six and seven, which was good enough for a third-place finish.
In the third event, golfers were out in Olds at the Central Highlands. Kuryvial continued to hit the ball well and finished tied for fourth place with an 85 which included another two birdies on holes six and seven. In the fourth event of the summer at Golfuture YYC in Calgary on July 6, Kuryvial had one of his best showings of the year as the golfer was able to put up a 63 which secured a one-stroke win and first place. Speaking of the win, Kuryvial said in a press release, “It feels amazing to get my second win of the year. I hope that I can maybe get a couple more this year.”
Kuryvial wasn’t done there as he was able to string another masterful performance on July 10 in Innisfail at the Innisfail Golf Club. Despite brutal conditions and only playing the front nine, the Taberite was able to keep the ball rolling with a 42 — which resulted in a single-stroke win. The golfer would get a birdie on the second hole.
“It feels pretty good to get back-to-back wins and my third win of the year,” stated Kuryvial in a press release. “I just tried to stay focused and hit good shots onto the green.”
After five events, Kuryvial sits atop the Boys 11-12 leaderboard with 150 points. Jordan Neufeld from Lethbridge and Edwin Park from Bentley are tied for second with 115 points each.
Next up for the mini tour is another stop in Calgary on Aug. 3 at the Blue Devil Golf Club. Aug. 24 sees the tour head to Sylvan Lake to take on the Meadowlands Golf Club. The season then wraps up on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 with the MJT Mini Tour National Championship Invitational at Tsawwassen Springs in British Columbia.