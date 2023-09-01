By a slim margin, Essex County Council agree in principle to the construction of a pond, and related infrastructure, for the Essex Woodview Stormwater Management Facility Expansion at the Civic Centre property.
It also directed County Administration to continue working with the Town of Essex on the final design of a pond regrading the system, and authorized the Warden and Clerk to execute any and all necessary agreements to allow for the construction of the pond, once the final design of the pond and the related terms and conditions for construction have been agreed to between the Town and the County.
Legal terms and conditions will also be worked on that will be required as part of the County’s consent to construction of the pond.
Eight Councillors voted for the recommendations, while six were opposed, including Amherstburg’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor, LaSalle’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Kingsville’s Mayor, and Leamington’s Deputy Mayor.
The Report to County Council notes the pond was created after severe weather events on August 11, 2014 and September 3, 2015. There were reports of hundreds of homes in the Ward 1 area with flooded basements, so the Town of Essex has undertaken studies and modelling of the stormwater drainage within Essex Centre.
An Environmental Assessment Report was created to find a solution for improvements to the Ward 1 stormwater system. This area, the Report to County Council noted, has a number of drainage areas, including around the Woodview area, which includes lands on Morton Avenue, Joan Flood Drive, Woodview Drive, east of Morton Avenue, and the Civic Centre property. These lands drain westerly across and through the Civic Centre Property, under Highway 3 and into the Canaan Drain.
Based on design constraints and inventory of the natural environment, Allan Botham, Director of Infrastructure and Planning Services for the County, explained it was the best situation to construct a new pond between the ERCA building and Highway 3.
It is possible to reduce the footprint of the pond further, with the introduction of a pump system and a backup generator, Botham said.
“Land-use and future development of the Civic Centre property is, of course, a concern,” Botham said, pointing out to County Council that at some point in recent history the County participated with the Town of Essex and in the Stormwater Management of that development area, leading to the current Woodview pond on Civic Centre property.
The proposed location of the pond is not in an area the County is likely to develop or construct, Botham said, adding if it were, it would have to adhere to MTO setback requirements, anyway.
Should the County ever want to add further parking or buildings on the Civic Centre property, it is likely the County would have to improve its own stormwater management system. Having the pond already installed, would likely assist the County, or it could be expanded, if needed, he said.
County Administration, Botham added, recommends financial compensation could also be a consideration if this were to proceed, in the form of cash or in-kind contributions, from the Town of Essex. An example could be in the form of a walking path on the Civic Centre property.
Essex Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley thanked the County for its previous support on stormwater management.
LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche had concerns with the County giving up land, as she said it does not own a lot and the future of expansion for the County is unknown. She did not believe a trail would be a fair exchange for what the County would be giving up for the Town of Essex.
CAO Sandra Zwiers said County staff had similar questions on the matter. Staff hosted a meeting to look more into the property and what it could offer for the future in terms of development. It was discovered a large portion of the property is designated Natural Heritage, limiting what can be done on the property without disrupting areas that have been designated.
Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy added back in 2014/15, the Council Chambers were flooded with people whose homes were flooding, to the point some could not get house insurance.
She said there was a lack of other options. “If there was another option, we would have gone with it,” she said, adding the Town has looked at pumping stations and internal capacity, and spent over $4M out of sewage rates to try to mitigate this problem. She believes this is one of the last pieces of the puzzle.
“We are talking about the value of people’s property and protecting that, with some future benefit to the County,” Bondy said. “Development standards have changed, and that is good. But, it is a lesson for all of us to look at these storms and how they are impacting all of us. I am glad we are now planning for the future. The forefathers and the foremothers of all of our towns did not do as much as they needed to, unfortunately, and that is just why we are here.”
Though some decision-makers on County Council expressed concern on the negotiating aspect of the resolution, Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said he feels for the home owners as around 2500 homes flooded in Tecumseh in 2016/17.
“This is a solution that I think is good for everyone,” McNamara said. “We are here as a County Council supporting our seven lower-tier municipalities. Essex needs help on this particular project. It is our job to be there. I trust our Solicitor. I think he is going to do a good job for us…At the end of the day, I am not going to nickel and dime Essex.”
He added all local municipalities have a stake in this as well, because they all have County-owned properties, and at some point in time, may need County-property. He trusted staff to find a fair deal and help those residents in Essex affected.