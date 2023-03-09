Residents of “underserved” areas of York Region will soon see a boost in high-speed internet following a joint announcement by the Federal and Provincial governments on Thursday.
More than $48 billion in funding was announced on March 2 as representatives from all levels of government converged in the Region’s Newmarket headquarters.
“This funding is part of a continued commitment by all levels of government to bring reliable high-speed internet to homes and businesses across Canada, Ontario and York Region,” said the Region of York in a statement. “The investment will be allocated to a broadband infrastructure project through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) that will see high-speed internet brought to more than 3,800 underserved homes across the Region. Through the Region’s own dark-fibre network, operated and managed by YorkNet, we are building an affordable, reliable and sustainable network across York Region that also supports Regional operations and services.
“The Universal Broadband Fund, together with investments from the Region and the internet service provider of the project, Community Network Partners Inc. (CNPI) total nearly $120 million and will allow YorkNet to expand its network by hundreds of kilometres and reach thousands of underserved homes. Once the dark fibre is installed by YorkNet, CNPI will be able to connect the network to begin offering underserved homes high-speed internet.”
In his previous career as mayor of Newmarket, Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen says he knows well the impact this will have on the area.
“We started up ENVi Networks as York Region’s first municipally-owned internet service provider,” he said. “For over a decade, I worked closely with the Council and staff to build and expand the capacity of YorkNet, consistently advocating for broadband as critical community infrastructure. We all know the internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age; it’s a necessity. More than 3,800 households across York Region, closing 99 per cent of the underserved gaps in the Region before. Along with my York Region colleagues, it was an honour to work with our partners to ensure everyone has access to high-speed internet.”
Thursday’s funding announcement came on the heels of another pledge, this time concerning transit, from the Province.
$17,161,653 from gas tax funding will come to York Region to improve the local transit system, said Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy.
“Great news for the residents of York Region who deserve access to reliable transportation,” she said in a statement. “This funding of more than $17 million, which includes a 1 per cent increase over the last year, will help expand and improve local public transit so more people, including those in Newmarket and Aurora can safely get to where they need to go while reducing congestion and protecting our environment.”
The announcement was also heralded by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa.
“Our government is supporting municipalities across Ontario and York Region to ensure safe and reliable transit options for everyone," he said. "This investment will develop and improve transit systems, strengthening Ontario’s public infrastructure and ensuring long-term economic growth.”
Added Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney: “Public transit is a key driver of economic growth in Ontario, helping people get to where they need to go, whether it is to work, school, or run errands. As more people return to public transit, our government is providing municipalities with the funding they need to accommodate growing ridership, while ensuring they can continue to deliver safe and reliable transit service for people in their communities.”
Funding for the gas tax program, according to the Province, is calculated by the number of litres of gasoline sold in Ontario over the last year.
“Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected,” they said. “To make up for reduced gas sales due to ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s gas tax program includes one-time additional funding of $80 million to help ensure municipalities can continue to support their transit system.”