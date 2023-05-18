The Queenston Volunteer Firefighters’ Association held its popular all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner last week at the Niagara-on-the-Lake District 4 fire station in Queenston.
Volunteer firefighters started the dinner in 1996 and have continued it ever since, hosting two dinners each year.
All funds raised go to local charities, said Dylan Skubel, assistant district chief.
It’s not yet known which charity will be the recipient or how much was raised.
At the dinner the association also made a $1,000 donation to Heartland Forest Nature Experience in Niagara Falls.