The Stacie and Jim DeBrouwer family is hosting the Chatham-Kent Plowing Match for a second straight year.
The 86th annual Chatham-Kent Plowing Match takes place this Saturday at the DeBrouwer farm, located at 11451 Ed’s Line, just west of Kent Bridge Road, in Harwich Twp.
The 2022 plowing match was in danger of being cancelled until the DeBrouwers saved the day by volunteering his farm to host the event.
And things went so well, this year’s festivities return to his Ed’s Line farm.
The fun starts at 9:30 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded in various classes as well as the youngest and eldest plowman, junior special, and plowing special, among other categories.
Queen of the Furrow, Rebekah Ball, will continue her reign for the 2023-24 years while a new Princess of the Furrow, aged 11 to 16, will be crowned.
There is no registration fee to enter the Princess of the Furrow, but contestants must register in advance and are required to give a short speech on any topic related to agriculture.
For registration or questions, contact Stephanie Richardson at 519-365-5952 or email ckplowing@outlook.com.