WELLINGTON COUNTY – In each town or township in Wellington County, with the exception of Mapleton, the United Kingdom continues to be the most common place of origin among immigrants, the latest census release shows.
In Mapleton, Mexico remains the number one country of origin for its immigrant population, the same as 2016. In Mapleton, the U.K. was the third most common place of origin.
The number of foreign-born residents in 2021 was 10,985, an increase of 1,360 from 2016.
The Netherlands as well as India are also common places of origin.
The number of residents born in the Netherlands decreased by 295 between 2016 and 2021, however, the number of residents born in India increased by 600 over the same period.
Even as the overall population of the county increased, the percentage of foreign born residents increased faster.
In 2016, 10.58 per cent of Wellington County residents were foreign born. In 2021, 11.29 per cent of Wellington County residents were foreign born.
The total population of Wellington County increased to 97,286 in 2021, from 90,932 in 2016, a change of 6,354 people.
