A very grey day became a little brighter thanks to Fierté Timmins Pride.
Samantha Cole, who was at Pride for the first time, had a great experience.
“I’m looking forward to doing it all again this year,” said Cole. “There’s just so much love here!”
Cole recently became a peer support leader with Fierté Timmins Pride.
“I wanted to help out the community and I’ve never been to Pride before!” she added.
Despite the unseasonably cold weather, the local 2SLGBTQIA community filled Hollinger Park with music, love and joy.
Many of the attendees to the rally were in good spirits.
“Even with the cold weather, it’s not ideal for pride, but the rain has stopped, it’s not smoky, and we’re quite lucky that everyone has a jacket of some sort,” said Matthieu Villeneuve, president of Fierté Timmins Pride. “It's all good, we’re resilient people.”
The Pride board also took the chance to honour the work that Julie DeMarchi has put into the city’s Pride events over the last decade, presenting her with a plaque, and flowers.
DeMarchi said that the work she does is just one part of a huge team effort when it comes to Pride events.
“You can never do it alone,” she told the gathered crowd. “This work is always as a team.”
DeMarchi said that celebrating the diversity in Timmins, past, present and future, is something that everyone can do.
“We need to celebrate who we are and be unique,” she said. “For the youth out there, things can only change if you participate and you get involved.”
Representatives from Mushkegowuk Council, Timmins Economic Development Corporation, the Timmins Public Library and other organizations were present, along with Mayor Michelle Boileau and MPP George Pirie.
Pratham Sunuwar said that the experience of coming to his first Pride event was very exciting.
“So far I’m loving it,” he said. “I’m meeting so many people, and the country where I’m from, we don’t have Pride parades so this is a new experience for me.”
He and his fellow student volunteers marched in the parade behind the Northern College banner.
Mushkegowuk Council’s Six Seasons Youth Program was on hand and gave out free hugs for anyone who wanted one.
“It is important for us to show visibility for our two-spirit and LGBTQ youth.” said Rachelle Ratte, a program assistant with the program. “Hugs are a form of acceptance and it’s been a big hit!”
“We thought it would be a really nice touch, and it’s different,” she added.
The parade kicked off mid-afternoon with volunteers leading the way with a giant progressive Pride flag, making its way down Algonquin toward Pine, and circling back to Hollinger Park.
Volunteers were asked to hold on tight to the flag as the winds picked up.
“I’ve been telling anybody who wants to be a volunteer that we’re going to need them because with the wind, it may be a giant sail!” said Villeneuve. “If anything it’s going to add a lot of movement to the flag!”
Music and chanting in support of the local 2SLGBTQIA community travelled through the downtown core.
Celebrations will continue tonight with the sold-out Pride Drag Show at The Surge.