After an accident left Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley seriously injured in May, there has been an outpour of love and support from the community. Several fundraising initiatives have been organized to support her during her recovery.
The most recent of these, a benefit concert, was held on August 16 at Our Queen of Families Community Hall. The benefit concert featured performances by local musicians, including the event’s organizer and host, 15-year-old Alex Taylor. He was joined by the band The Celtic Fiddlers, duo Jennifer Percy and Taylor Molloy, and soloists Leigh Zachary Bursary, Chris Connolly and Luke Chiasson. Several Mount Pearl council members attended the event along with members of the Kieley family.
“Me and a lot of friends and family know Nicole and she was always out in the community so I thought it would be very nice to give back for how much she has given to the community,” Taylor said.
This is not the first event of this nature Taylor has organized. For the past four years, he has been hosting a musical charity event called “Merry and Bright” and he has held benefit concerts for worthy causes such as relief for Hurricane Fiona victims and Ukrainian refugees.
Since he has been involved with music from the age of five, giving back to the community in a way that incorporates music seemed like a logical way to make a difference, explained Taylor. Being connected to other local musicians makes throwing benefit concerts the easiest way to show his support for important causes, he said.
Taylor and his fellow musicians were able to raise $1,700 for Kieley at the concert.