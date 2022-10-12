A new columbarium was installed at Union Cemetery northeast of the Village of Rockyford on Wednesday, October 5, offering residents a new alternative option for a final resting place.
Previously, the only option for a final resting place at Union Cemetery was a ground plot, and in January 2022 Rockyford council approved the purchase of the columbarium.
There are a total of 32 niches for cremated remains available, which residents will have the option to purchase.
The total project cost was $200,000 which was paid for with municipal funds.