The Stettler Learning Centre (SLC) opened its doors for an open house Sept. 21, but it was really more of a transformation centre from a science fiction story. As one board member noted, learning is a person’s ticket to a new and different future.
Dave Goodwin, SLC board member for almost five years, is a Stettler resident who’s virtually dedicated his life to learning: he served as a school teacher for years and continues to serve as a substitute, has previously spent years as a school board trustee and now serves on the learning council’s board.
Goodwin stated he joined the SLC’s board during his tenure as a trustee, adding that serving the community often means one thing leads to another. “It does indeed,” said Goodwin at the open house.
The board member stated the open house is an opportunity to illustrate that a place like the SLC offers options for people who may not be satisfied with their current career and people who want to be more satisfied with their lives will find many options at SLC.
He pointed out SLC offers general equivalency diploma (GED) programs. Not having a high school diploma can be a serious obstacle to overcome in the work world and this simple achievement can open up a number of doors.
On top of GED, the centre also offers high school upgrading. Goodwin pointed out upgrading your courses may allow you to move up the ladder at work which could result in an increase in earning ability.
But Stettler and area residents don’t have to stop at high school if they don’t want to. SLC is a community adult learning program that has connections to all sorts of other learning opportunities, including Red Deer Polytechnic and Olds College; Goodwin pointed out many classes from those two post-secondary schools can be accessed here in Stettler.
Other career training is available too. Goodwin stated career training like licensed practical nurse and healthcare aide are available through SLC, rewarding careers that are in demand.
Goodwin pointed out that SLC can access grant programs that cover tuition for some programs, including one of his favourites, the Building Better Business entrepreneur course. The roughly $3,000 tuition is 100 per cent covered by the grant.
For newcomers to Stettler, Alta. and Canada, English as a second language (ESL) could be a very important resource that’s available right here at the SLC. Goodwin added the nice part of the ESL program is that volunteer tutors help out students.
Through online learning the SLC also partners with other communities like Rocky Mountain House, which further boosts the number of options available to Stettler and area residents.
Goodwin noted that the best way to transform a career or a life could be to simply call the SLC at 403-742-6700.