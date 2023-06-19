First Nations communities in Manitoba’s Interlake region called a state of emergency on Friday and said if they don’t get a new funding agreement for their ambulance service soon, it could be shut down by the end of this month, leaving thousands without reliable emergency services.
Officials with the Peguis First Nation, the Fisher River Cree Nation and the Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation said on Friday there is an “immediate threat” that the Fisher Ambulance Service could be shut down in the coming weeks because of a lack of funding. They are asking the province and Shared Health to come to a new agreement with Peguis to see the ambulance station continue operating.
“We’ve got a catchment area of 14,000 people who live in this area,” Fisher River Cree Nation Chief David Crate said during Friday’s media conference which was hosted by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) in Winnipeg. “And we are talking about a high-risk population, we’re talking about people with diabetes, with health conditions related to heart problems, and other factors related to their well-being.
“Our members want to have a service that they can depend on and one that is reliable, and we need sustainable funding.”
The leaders are seeking new funding for the Fisher Ambulance Service which services those three First Nations communities as well as the RM of Fisher because they say the last provincial funding agreement for the service expired in 2019, and Peguis has funded the service on its own since then, but can no longer afford to pay the bills to keep it operational.
Fisher Ambulance Service medical director Dr. John Neufeld said if there is not a new funding agreement soon, and one that includes reimbursement to Peguis for past costs, the service could be completely shut down by the end of June.
“The community is not asking for anything other than what other communities in Manitoba get every single day,” Neufeld said on Friday. “The service provides a very high level of care and it's the care that any other Manitoban would be getting under a standard sort of provincial ambulance service, but for whatever reason, our service hasn't received any sort of comprehensive funding agreement.”
According to Neufeld, the service operates three ambulances and one advanced care paramedic response unit and costs approximately $8 million annually to operate.
AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said she and other First Nations leaders have been frustrated with Shared Health, as officials continue to seek a new funding agreement for the ambulance service.
“Shared Health has demonstrated that it failed to work honourably in good faith with Peguis First Nation to negotiate the long-expired service purchase agreement for a new one, and to provide reimbursement for the services provided," Merrick said in a Friday press release.
Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird said he hopes that Shared Health will “finally step up and make the commitment required to continue this service.”
A Shared Health spokesperson said they are working with Peguis First Nation in a number of ways as they look for a new funding agreement for the Fisher Ambulance Service.
“Shared Health has met with Fisher Ambulance Emergency Medical Service and provided an analyst to assist in further developing a business case as they prepare their funding request for government,” the spokesperson said in an email to the Sun on Monday. “We have also provided the organization with relevant call data from the Medical Transportation Coordination Centre, cost-per-capita comparisons, and other background material to help inform their analysis.
“We appreciate their efforts and their commitment to the community they serve. We will continue to partner with them on working towards a solution.”
