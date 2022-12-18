Oakville resident Mijo Broz has won $1 million prize in October draw of Lotto Max.
Broz, 56, says he has been a regular player of LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 for many years. "This is my biggest win," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
"I checked my tickets using the OLG App and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I thought, 'Holy cow!'" he said. "I was shocked. My heart was beating fast. I told my mom, and she was so excited and happy for me!"
"I will share this win with family, use some to accelerate my retirement and think about getting a new car," Mijo said.
"It still hasn't sunk in yet," he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at SJ Convenience Store on Windward Drive in Grimsby.
Lotto Max is administered by Ottawa Lottery and Gaming Corporation, a crown agency that reinvests the proceeds from the lottery and gaming back into various social welfare projects across the province.