THUNDER BAY, ONT. — When the tired Mount Baldy Ski Hill ski lift broke down a few years ago, the Kardas brothers agreed that would be the last time and decided to build an entirely new lift.
After three years in the making and the stamp of approval by Ontario Technical Standards and Safety Authority, the lift opened to ski and boarding enthusiasts this weekend.
Daniel Kardas, co-owner of Mount Baldy Ski Hill with his brothers Kristof and Jason, says it’s been the busiest week in the history of owning the hill.
The brothers dubbed the new lift the Stanislav X-Press in memory of their late father Stanislav Kardas and erected new signage complete with what Kardas called the “Polish eagle” from the country’s flag.
“When we purchased the place, the old lift was one of the oldest in North America and we had it running for only a season and a half — and then it went down,” he said.
While the new lift was being built, skiers were helped up the mountain with a T-bar system.
“Now we have a four-seater quad lift, with padded chairs, refurbished towers and a new computer system,” Kardas pointed out.
Stanislav Kardas came to Canada from Zakopane, Poland. He was renowned for representing Poland by skiing in the 1968 Grenoble (France) Olympics and representing Canada in the 1972 Sapporo (Japan) Olympics. He helped to build the Big Thunder Ski Jump facility and as head coach of the Canadian National Ski jumping team, he made champions of ski jumping greats Steve Collins, Horst Bulau and Ron Richards.
“Then he had three boys with Mama Bear, concentrated on us and we became ski jumpers,” Kardas reminisced. “As we grew up, we all made the national team. We also have the Ski and Board Exchange shop — so yeah, skiing has been a part of our family business since the 1970s.”
New to the family last year was a herd of goats, each of which Kardas has befriended and named. The goats were introduced to Mount Baldy hill to dine on the lush vegetation, keeping mechanical landscaping costs down.
Kardas built an insulated and heated barn that has access inside and out for the 28 goats to shelter in over the winter months. The goats are fed rationed grains and corn to supplement their diet to keep them healthy.
For now, the goats are living the dream.
“We’re feeding them big round bales and making sure they’re warm,” he said. “They’ve had a warm winter which is amazing. We call their insulated shack the goat hotel.”
He explained that the goats come outside during the day to feed and interact with the many skiers who stop to visit with them. In one case, the goats filled the parking lot having found a way over their fence with the help of a heap of snow that fell from their shelter.
“It’s working amazing,” Kardas said of the landscaping work the goats provide. “It’s just phenomenal. The best thing about the goats is we have the whole world watching and they’re all interested in what I’m doing with these goats. What it comes down to is, ‘Oh my God, that’s a brilliant idea.’”
The goats also provide companionship as each one is named and treated as a family pet.
“When I’m with the goats, it’s kind of my Zen time,” he said. “That’s where I could free my mind and enjoy them.”
Kardas promised that after all the hard work this season, “I’m feeding my goats and going fishing all summer long.”