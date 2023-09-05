The Parkland Co-op is adding its first grocery store location in Hudson Bay through the acquisition of McDonald’s Family Foods.
Parkland Co-op operates three locations (agro, gas bar/convenience store and cardlock) in Hudson Bay and four locations (food store, home centre, gas bar/convenience store and cardlock) in Porcupine Plain. The co-op said adding this retail location in Hudson Bay will expand its service to the community and give Co-op members and customers another option to shop Co-op.
“Parkland Co-op is excited to have our first Co-op food location in Hudson Bay,” said Todd Svenson, General Manager. “We’ve heard for many years from the community they wanted a Co-op food store, and we are eager to make this a reality. We are local and this will contribute to the long-term sustainability of our business. Making investments in our communities and creating value for our members and customers is at the core of who we are as a co-op.
“For over 65 years, McDonald’s Family Foods has served the local community, providing excellent service, quality products and expertise to customers in the grocery market. Finding a company who shares our values and could keep our business local was important to us,” said Glynn McDonald, owner of McDonald’s Family Foods.
“This business is very important to us, as it’s been family ran since 1958 and we are proud of what it has become within our community to get fresh and quality groceries in Hudson Bay and the surrounding area.
“Parkland Co-op has been a long-term member of our community and we’re confident our customers will continue to receive the same great service as we make this transition. ”
The co-op said it is working with McDonald’s Family Foods to ensure a smooth transition for employees and customers. McDonald’s Family Foods employees will be offered similar employment with Parkland Co-op, which will continue to serve Hudson Bay with grocery products.
The transaction is expected to close in September.
“We want to thank our staff, our community and our local customers for how each of you have contributed to the success of McDonald’s Family Foods over the decades," the McDonalds said in a Facebook post. "Together, we have created memories and experiences with our community. We are so proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we look forward to your continued success and support with Parkland Co-op.”