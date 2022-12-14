Last weekend, the Alberta Party held its annual general meeting and policy conference. New members were elected to the board of directors and several policies, which will support building the platform for the 2023 election, were passed.
Among policies passed are those that focus on health care and education for children, homelessness, a single-sourced income support program, smart meter technology adoption for the power grid, and commitments to financial transparency.
In a press release, party leader Barry Morishita stated, “The Alberta Party is ramping up for the May 2023 election. I believe that in the chaos we are seeing being created by the UCP that we have the opportunity and the responsibility to bring trust back to the political process and to show Albertans that we are the party that truly acts on behalf of the real needs of Albertans. Our policy conference discussions – the formal and informal ones – focused on the real issues for Albertans that we need to tackle with creative, bold solutions. We need to get past this politically dark place many find themselves in today: tired, discouraged, and where the current political leaders are purposefully creating conflict, and, by design, further division.”
Morishita finished third in the voting in the Nov. 8 Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection behind Premier Danielle Smith, of the UCP, and NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk. Morishita plans to run again in the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding for the 2023 provincial election.