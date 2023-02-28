the reinsTaking
George Pachano appointed CEO of Cree Development Corporation
by Ben Powless
The Cree Development Corporation (also known as the James Bay Native Development Corporation) has appointed George E. Pachano as its Chief Executive Officer.
Starting in September 2018, Pachano served as Director General of Whapmagoostui First Nation, and previously worked for eight years as the Capital Projects Manager for Chisasibi. He also spent 10 years with the Cree Construction and Development Company.
“I am honoured to become the new CEO of the CDC/SODAB and participate in the development of my nation,” Pachano said in a statement. “I have always been a believer in the fact that projects happening on the territory should be Cree-led, hiring local workers as much as possible.”
CDC Chairperson Katherine Moses noted that development must be reconciled with the need to protect the land and wildlife. “Mr. Pachano has the experience and community perspective needed to empower the Eeyou Istchee communities through sustainable development,” she said.
Pachano has earned degrees and certificates in Project Management, Business Administration and Human Resources Management from Algonquin College, McGill University and Northern College of Applied Arts and Technology, according to his LinkedIn.
Pachano was appointed in December and began working in January, but the position was only announced by the CDC in February. Davey Bobbish had served as the organization’s president until September 2022, when he was tapped to take over as CNG Executive Director.