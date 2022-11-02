FINCH – South Nation Conservation appointed from within to fill a staffing vacancy left by the departure of the organization’s Chief Administrative Officer and General Manager.
Carl Bickerdike, who has been acting-CAO since this summer following the departure of Angela Coleman, was appointed to the positions permanently by the conservation authority’s board effective October 24.
“We’re very pleased to have Carl take on the role of CAO at SNC,” said Pierre Leroux, chair of SNC’s Board of Directors. “He is an effective leader and is committed to leading the diverse staff team at SNC as we work collaboratively with our community partners, to conserve and improve our local environment.”
Bickerdike replaces Coleman, who left the local conservation authority to lead Conservation Ontario, which works with all 36 conservation authorities in the province.
He graduated from Tufts University in Massachusetts in 2012 with a Master of Arts in Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning. Bickerdike joined SNC in 2014.
“It’s an honour to be selected as the new CAO,” said Bickerdike. “We have an extremely dedicated and professional staff, and I am excited to get to work with them, our Board, and our partners, to continue the valuable work of SNC.”