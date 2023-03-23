Manitoba Beef Producers has a new president.
Matthew Atkinson, who owns a cow-calf farm near Neepawa and pastures some cattle near Ste. Rose, stepped into the role after previously serving as vice-president of the non-profit organization — which represents 6,300 beef producers — since 2021.
Atkinson first joined the board of Manitoba Beef Producers in the spring of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic ground normal life to a halt in Manitoba and across the world.
Initially, Atkinson joined the board to get more involved in bringing positive change to the province’s cattle sector.
“It was a good opportunity to meet and get to know folks who wouldn’t otherwise have many similar interests,” Atkinson said. “We can bounce ideas off one another.”
At that time, tensions around Crown lands were running high — something Atkinson has described to the Sun before.
Currently, leases and permits that provide access to additional land for agricultural purposes are put up for auction by the province every year. And while the province introduced a temporary rent reduction for forage leases on agricultural Crown lands last fall, some producers are still unsatisfied with current lease conditions.
Lease terms can vary from five to 21 years long, depending on the type, according to the province. But Atkinson told the Sun in January that’s not enough time to modify the landscape to suit the farmer. Many producers will also shy away from bidding on Crown land that returns to an open auction format after the lease expires.
Those same issues regarding Crown lands are just as important for Manitoba Beef Producers now as they were in 2020, Atkinson said.
“It’s been a big, big focus that’s taken a lot of time. It’s a challenge.”
Currently, the organization is focused on making sure Crown land is used in the best way possible for producers. This involves making sure land use stays within its proper designation, Atkinson said.
“If you attach a higher value to that land, you need to make sure that it’s used as per the rules set out,” he said. “If it’s a hay parcel, that needs to be to be growing hay and not canola.”
Whatever the field is for was purposely cultivated by the previous lease holder, so it only makes sense that the next lease holder add value to it by using it for the same purpose, Atkinson said.
Another focus for Atkinson and Manitoba Beef Producers is to campaign for better risk management tools for cattle producers. Currently, he said, forage producers don’t enjoy the same level of protection as grain producers do.
“That’s a challenge and something that we’re always working on, provincially and nationally, and that we work on together across all the provinces. We really need to get that.”
Highlighting the positive impact the cattle sector has on the environment is also high up on Atkinson’s goals for his time as president. Too often, cattle producers are seen as working in an industry that damages the environment, while the helpful parts of their operations are overlooked.
The Beef Cattle Research Council of Canada said that while cattle generate more greenhouse gases than other livestock because of methane that is produced as they digest feed, grazing cattle are also an integral part of the grassland ecosystem and play an important role in nutrient recycling. Pasture lands are important stores of carbon and provide habitat to many species at risk, as well as preserve wetlands that otherwise may be subject to cultivation.
Atkinson has a quarter-section of pasture that contains water systems that wildlife use. Other parts of his land include natural grassland prairie.
“It’s sequestering a lot of carbon. It’s mitigating a lot of flood and drought extremes,” he explained. “Some recognition of that would be outstanding.”
Cattle farming works in harmony with nature, Atkinson added.
Recently, Manitoba Beef Producers has also worked with a conservation group for the Manitoba burrowing owl, which makes use of cattle foraging habitat to build its nests.
“I think we have a little bit of a skewed view in the eyes of some people that what we’re doing is harmful to the environment. And I think we’re doing just the opposite.”
Finally, Atkinson said cattle producers need strong support in dealing with predators that put their cattle and livelihoods at risk. As the Sun previously reported, the issue of wolves and other problem predators such as foxes, coyotes and bears came up at a Manitoba Beef Producers meeting in February.
Claims under Manitoba’s wildlife damage compensation program indicate that wildlife damage averages about 20,000 acres annually but can fluctuate greatly from year to year due to factors such as crop selection, weather conditions and food availability for wildlife. The program indicates there are about 1,900 claims for predator attacks on livestock in Manitoba annually.
Leading the organization in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is sure to pose challenges, but Atkinson said he’s eager to take them on. And with recent record-high cattle prices on calves, there’s reason to be hopeful for the future of the cattle industry across Manitoba, despite the challenges that remain, he said.
“We’ve had a tough few years that have moved folks into the red, and we need to get them back on their feet a little bit more. But I’m optimistic.”