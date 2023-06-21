South Algonquin Township council discussed a request from the Aylen Lake Community Association for a donation of $1,900 at their meeting on June 6. After discussing the issue, council voted to provide a donation to the ALCA of $1,900 for a fire pump for the lake.
At their June 6 meeting, South Algonquin Township council considered the motion brought forth by Councillor Bill Rodnick to provide a $1,900 donation to the ALCA for a water/fire pump, hoses and a storage box.
In their letter to council dated May 30, the ALCA requested $1,900 from the township to allow them to buy a portable water/fire pump, hoses and a storage unit to be located at the northeast end of the lake. Currently, they have six water/fire pumps located around the lake and this would be the seventh one.
The ALCA is a not-for-profit corporation, established 31 years ago, before amalgamation. The ACLA represents Aylen Lake’s seasonal and permanent residents’ interests, and according to their website, www.aylenlakecommunityassociation.camembership is open to all who support the mission, ideals, concerns and goals of the association. The purpose of the ALCA is to protect and enhance all aspects of the quality of life on Aylen Lake and the surrounding area and provide representation for the membership to municipal and government bodies. They also monitor water quality, have a shoal marker program and the fire pump program, the latter of which has led to a network of fire pumps around the lake since amalgamation.
These fire pumps are located in higher populated areas, and the area where the new pump will be placed is in a lower population area as there were some vacant properties that have since become occupied.
The letter from the ALCA, included in the June 6 council agenda and brought forward by Councillor Bill Rodnick, goes on to explain how the fire pump program, now in its 20th year, works. There’s a volunteer designated as a fire coordinator, who maintains the pumps regularly, provides demonstrations on their operation, and maintains an up-to-date volunteer list. Volunteers are recruited to act in case of a fire emergency, and currently there are 35 of them assigned to a pump in their vicinity around the lake. They stress the importance of this program with the closest fire hall being 50 minutes away, and that it is important and well supported by the community.
The ALCA also point out that with the exception of buying a used fire pump for $200 from the township 20 years ago, they’ve not gotten any financial assistance from South Algonquin for fire equipment. Consequently, they requested $1,900 to add on this additional fire pump to safeguard the water access only cottages at the north end of Aylen Lake.
At the June 6 meeting, council discussed the ALCA’s request for $1,900 for the fire equipment, with questions arising about township liability, potentially opening up more requests from other groups for donations, the higher percentage of water access only cottages on Aylen Lake versus other lakes in South Algonquin, and the relatively high percentage of taxes paid by residents of Aylen Lake to the township. After discussing it fully, they ultimately decided to donate the requested money to the ALCA for this water/fire pump, hoses, and storage unit.
Heather Gates, the vice president of the Aylen Lake Community Association told The Bancroft Times that Aylen Lake has about 240 cottages, with over 100 of them being boat access, and that they are excited that the Township of South Algonquin voted to provide funding for a much-needed Honda fire pump.
“This pump will augment the fleet of pumps that ALCA has purchased. It will help volunteer fire fighting team service an area of the lake that has seen growth and development over the last few years,” she says. “Equipment is currently being purchased and fire fighting volunteers are being recruited and will be trained to work with this much appreciated equipment.”