NORTH PERTH – The Heartland Animal Hospital of Listowel, Drayton and Mount Forest have begun their 11th annual Christmas Pet Food Drive, on now until Dec. 16.
“The cost of feeding a family has gone up substantially in the last year, and for many people their pets are a part of that family,” stated Dr. Emma Webster, veterinarian at Heartland Animal Hospital in a recent interview with The Banner.
The pet food drive is accepting unopened bags of dry kibble or cans of wet food for both dogs and cats this holiday season. Monetary donations are welcome as well. Donations will then be given to the Listowel Salvation Army, Drayton Food Bank, and Community Pantry in Mount Forest. Drop by any of the Heartland locations in Listowel, Drayton or Mount Forest to make a donation, or give them a call, as they can arrange monetary donations with cash, credit/debit and even e-transfer.
“(We are) asking the community to help us help them,” explained Dr. Webster. For every donation received, Heartland Animal Hospital will match it dollar for dollar or pound for pound.
“So we can help twice as many people this holiday season.”
For more information, call the Listowel Heartland Animal Hospital at 519-291-2060 or email lclinic@heartlandvets.ca.