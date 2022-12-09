The conservation work being done around James Bay is getting a boost from the federal government.
“It finally gives us the opportunity to realize our vision for our territory,” said Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Allison Linklater in a news release.
This funding, which totals $800 million over seven years, starting in 2023, will go toward four Indigenous-led conservation projects throughout the country, including James and Hudson bay and the connected wetlands.
The other projects receiving this funding are located in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
For the James Bay area, the next steps will include reports and clarification on what is needed in these communities for the conservation work to go forward and what the money can be used for, said Lawrence Martin, Mushkegowuk marine program manager.
“Each community so far has identified protected areas, and they need staffing, boats and motors to get out there, so we need to detail a plan and submit it,” said Martin. “It requires a lot of careful planning.”
Recently, conservation work in the north has been supported by international philanthropic organizations like Oceans North, the Wildlands League and multiple universities.
This work has included the forming of a Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) and working to designate the area as a National Marine Conservation Area (NMCA).
The PFP exists to mitigate the economic impact of conservation and help fund new industries and jobs that work within the conservation goals.
“It helps figure out how do you compensate the people who live in the region, but also how do you create a conservation economy so that you can create jobs and the people in the communities can help manage and monitor these regions?” said Vern Cheechoo, director of land and resources for Mushkegowuk council.
The Great Bear Rainforest PFP, which was developed in 2007 in northern BC, has created thousands of jobs for people in the region.
Mushkegowuk council has been working for years to protect the waters and lands around James Bay and Hudson Bay, including signing a memorandum of understanding with Parks Canada to launch a feasibility study to create a NMCA in 2021.
The feasibility study is expected to take another year and a half to complete.
The region covered by that MOU spans over 90,000 km.
“The work that we’re doing to gather traditional knowledge, and land use will help determine whether or not it’s feasible to have a NMCA in this region to protect our waters, ” said Cheechoo.
The Hudson Bay lowlands, are estimated to hold over 30 tonnes of carbon, and are the second-largest peatland complex in the world.
“They give us all the clean air we’re breathing now,” said Martin.
The area is also home to a population of beluga whales with unusual migratory patterns and acts as a nesting ground with between three and five billion birds migrating through there after breeding in the region.
Martin said the goal is to set up a fund to provide for staff and work in the region, and that everyone involved is excited about where they can go from here.
“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and something we’ve been waiting for and working towards,” said Martin. “Now it’s here, we have to be careful how we plan it so it does last forever, or at least the next seven generations that we often talk about.”
These projects are part of the federal government’s plan to meet its environmental goals of protecting 25 per cent of lands and waters in the country by 2025, and 30 per cent by 2030.