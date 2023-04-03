Medicine Hat Public School Division’s board of trustees approved this week a pair of upcoming U.S. trips.
The first was on behalf of Cameron Rittinger and Medicine Hat High School students (MHHS baseball team) for a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. from April 10-16.
Superintendent Mark Davidson addressed the board and said, “In the past the baseball team program from Medicine Hat High School has gone to play in a tournament in Myrtle Beach. They find it a pretty amazing experience as there are college scouts there.” Davidson stated all conditions have been met and the board approved the trip.
The second request was on behalf of Jennifer Davies from Crescent Heights Hat High School (Theatre Arts Program) for a trip to New York from April 11-18. This trip was approved in principle in October and now all conditions have been met and Davidson recommended approval, which was given.
“A trip that the board has seen come across their desk a number of times,” stated Davidson. “Ms. Davies is taking a trip of musical theatre students to New York and it’s always an amazing trip and they come back and share with us all the things they got to see.”
Trustee Pat Grisonich, who has been on the trip in the past added, “They are absolutely outstanding and they are so educational. The amount of teaching that goes on, the work the students are doing, they are pretty tired. They have a great week when they are there and it’s a wonderful program.”
Grisonich recalled spending a day with the cast of a production and then all going to see the performance that evening.
“I remember watching a video they brought,” continued Davidson. “The kids were in a workshop group with a cast of a musical on Broadway and they were dancing and singing with them and you could see those students were floating about eight inches off the ground they were so excited.”