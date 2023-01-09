It’s budget season.
The opening night of the budget is upon us, with the initial presentation slated for Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
All budget meetings and events will be live-streamed on YourTV Chatham-Kent YouTube Channel and the YourTV Chatham-Kent Facebook page. In-person meetings will also return this year in the Council Chambers at the Civic Centre in Chatham.
The draft municipal budget will be presented to council and will include the proposed tax increase in 2023 for Chatham-Kent, should there be one.
At that time, the draft budget and the opening night presentation will also become available for residents to view on the municipality’s website.
Groups and organizations that wish to request funding must submit a written request by email to ckfps@chatham-kent.ca before the deadline of noon on Monday, Jan. 9.
Additionally, groups or organizations wishing to provide comment on the municipal budget can submit a written deputation by email to ckfps@chatham-kent.ca before the deadline of noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Following the draft budget being presented, two community consultations will take place to allow a chance for residents to provide their input.
Administration will present a brief summary of the draft budget at the beginning of each event, stated municipal officials.
The community consultations are set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place on the municipalities Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MunicCK.
Meanwhile, budget deliberation meetings will take place on Jan. 25, 26 and 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
If more time is required, Feb. 1 and 2 have also been set aside.
Written deputations of up to five minutes in length are welcome each evening. Submissions must be made by email to ckfps@chatham-kent.ca before noon each day. Comments can also be submitted by telephone at 519-360-1998.
In 2022, after four nights of deliberations, the Chatham-Kent municipal budget passed with an overall tax increase of 2.79 percent.