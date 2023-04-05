Renfrew – Town ratepayers will see a 2.5 per cent increase in the municipal levy this year, down from 3.99 which was first recommended in budget discussions.
Treasurer Erin Broome said a directive by council to reduce the levy resulted in all the standing committees going back over their respective budgets to find areas where savings could be made.
“I was directed to investigate funding sources to reduce the levy to an overall proposed increase of 2.5 per cent,” she said. “The impact of these changes has resulted in a decrease to the overall levy of $134,230 which amounts to a 1.49 percent decrease. The projected levy now stands at 2.5 percent.”
She said staff members and all committees and departments conducted a line-by-line analysis. They came up with a total of 15 changes that were passed by each of the committees and will come back to council for a final vote on April 11. A public meeting will be held as part of the budgeting process.
Among the 15 recommendations, there are a few that stand out.
Tennis Courts
As part of the Ma-Te-Way expansion, the original tennis courts were removed from their previous location and are now situated beside the splash pad. The project has a greater allocation from the unallocated reserve instead of taxation in the amount of $101,843.
Both she and CAO Rob Tremblay noted funding for the completion of the courts was around $600,000 last year and by dedicating funds from the unallocated reserves away from the tax pool of money had the most visible impact on the 2023 budget. Funding for the courts is a multi-year payment structure and by moving it from reserves, it will save taxpayers money in the long run.
“On a go-forward basis, the treasurer and I have said that if we’re going to spend money, we need to fund it instead of spending the money and waiting to find a funding source down the road,” Mr. Tremblay said.
Contracted Services
Prior to the budget discussion, council passed recommendations which resulted in bringing the overall levy down.
The town tendered out janitorial services for several years and when a tender was put out for the 2023 operational year, only one bid was received for $108,000. The original budget for janitorial services was $30,000, but when the tender came in over budget, council accepted a recommendation to switch to a staffing model at a cost of $55,585.
Mr. Tremblay noted with the development of the new business hub in the old OPP section of the town hall, along with the health unit relocating to the building, there will be much more involved with janitorial services so having a dedicated staff member assume the duties made the most economical sense.
Other notable reductions included the removal of replacement of rims and tires for the landfill loader in the amount of $33,000 and a reduction of horticultural costs for downtown beautification from $30,000 to $23,000