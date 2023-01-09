Brooke-Alvinston Mayor David Ferguson said the decrease in the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) is part of a planned effort by the provincial government to strip rural municipalities of funding and give it to areas of the province where population is growing. Brooke-Alvinston is seeing a 13 percent increase in its funding, cutting $67,800 from its funding going from $521,720 in 2022 to $453,900. The $67,800 cut accounts for approximately 2.2 percent of Brooke-Alvinston’s overall budget. The OMPF funding formula guarantees each municipality will receive at least 85 percent of its previous year’s funding. “They don’t want to talk about it,” said Ferguson about Sarnia-Lambton MP Bob Bailey and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MP Monte McNaughton. Municipal leaders have to have something else to talk to them about, and then bring up their OMPF funding concerns. If you simply say, you just want to talk about OMPF; they will not meet with you, said Ferguson. Ferguson believes there needs to be a new silo of funding for rural municipalities with populations under 6,000. McNaughton committed to doing a review of OMPF, but he is not sure whether this has taken place yet. Enniskillen Township Mayor Kevin Marriott got in a dig with Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton when he was asked about the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund increase for Enniskillen. “Yeah, we got a big increase. It won’t even cover inflation,” said Marriott, as he recounted the conversation during an Enniskillen Township Council meeting on Nov. 21. Enniskillen Township will receive an OMPF grant of $309,400 in 2023, compared to $286,300 in 2022, in increase of $23,100. “I was happy when he asked, “ said Marriott. He heard a lot of small municipalities received small increase. McNaughton couldn’t figure out why the increases were so small. “If you can figure out the formula, more power to you, “ said Enniskillen Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish, emphasizing how complicated the funding formula for the grant entrails. Plympton-Wyoming Mayor Gary Atkinson would also like an explanation from the provincial government on why his municipality saw a 9.7 percent decrease. Plympton-Wyoming will receive $808,600 in 2023, compared to $895,500 in 2022. “We could always use the money,” saying it will make the budget process more difficult, especially with one of his major campaign promises being the replacement of infrastructure. Ferguson is also concerned about maintaining infrastructure. He pointed to the need for rural municipalities to maintain their roads, but he is worried about the cost of asphalt, which has been increasing especially with inflationary pressures. In some cases, projects are taking two years or more to complete because of costs. He said more development is beginning to come into Brooke-Alvinston, because of the costs elsewhere. Brooke-Alvinston doesn’t have the same level of services larger centres have, which is keeping the cost down. This will lead to population increases but it takes time. “It doesn’t happen overnight,” said Ferguson. All of the municipalities will receive a combined total of $9,673,200, up $58,300 from $9,614,900. Dawn-Euphemia will see a slight increase from $243,500 to $247,400 while Petrolia will get $879,900 compared to $862,300 in 2022, St. Clair Township will receive $972,100 compared to $950,300 and Warwick Township will get $418,000 compared to $400,100 last year. Oil Springs will also see a decrease of $3,000, from $183,900 in 2022 to $180,900 in 2023.
Decrease in funding planned by the province: Ferguson
- Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Independent
