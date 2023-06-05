Support for 2SLGBTQIA youth was out in force today.
“We need to show the youth in our city that they are welcome,” said Mayor Michelle Boileau at the Pride Week flag raising and proclamation at city hall today. “It makes me happy to see smiles on the faces of our residents because they feel like they have a place and are included by the community.”
The event welcomed community members, a group from the Timmins Youth Hub and the Fierté Timmins Pride board.
“There are other queer people who are a part of the community and the city is supportive of Pride, and to show kids that there are events and activities and people that you can relate to and connect to,” said Catherine Lockhart, the program coordinator at the Timmins Youth. “You’re not alone.”
Youth hub staff members expressed how important it was for them to be there for the flag raising.
“Those here might not have a comfort at home or with friends and having a safe space to do things like this in the community is important,” said Phoenix, a peer support worker with Timmins Youth Wellness Hub. “Just having youth, even as allies, showing support for the community is so important.”
Ripley Lecerf said that having a group of people to attend the event with was a comforting step as well.
“I used to come to these things alone a lot, and it’s just nice to have a group of people you know there with you,” he said.
The New Moon singers performed a song in celebration of those present as well.
There was one protester with a large sign and a bullhorn, but the response to the crowd was positive, with people honking and waving to those gathered in front of city hall.
Villeneuve said that while there has been a rise in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rhetoric in recent years, the community shouldn’t be dragged down by it.
“I’m sure you’ve seen a lot of the hateful messages on social media, and heard of the phone calls and letters that organizations have had because they’ve decided to support us,” he said. “I know they’re hard to see, and I know they’re hard to read, but I ask you to respond in kindness and with love to all the messages.”
He encouraged those present to outshine the hateful messages online.
“I ask that you fill the comment sections with encouraging words and support for the community,” he added. “Let’s try to mute out all the negatives.”
“I’m struggling with the idea that we have moved backward in time and have found ourselves returning to the roots of the pride movement instead of celebrating our successes,” said Julie DiMarchi, treasurer of the Fierté Timmins Pride board. “We’ll protect the lives that are being endangered by hate and violence, those are our roots.”
Boileau said that it’s important to recognize the challenges that exist for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
“It’s with a bit of a heavy heart because we recognize that it’s important that we have these celebrations because they’re still needed,” said Boileau over the sound of the protestor with his bullhorn. “There’s still a lot of education and awareness that’s needed.”