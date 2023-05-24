Hamilton rockers Arkells are coming to Norfolk County in July for a show billed as an “intimate and stripped back” campfire singalong.
“By intimate, we mean a cosy 2,500,” said Claire Senko, artistic producer at Burning Kiln Winery, who is bringing the band to the winery near St. Williams the night of July 29.
Arkells’ 2022 show at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, known as the Rally, attracted 25,000 fans. The band’s “campfire night” under the stars “is going to be very different from what they typically do in larger venues,” Senko said.
The “laid-back,” all-ages show will feature the whole band and include an audience singalong amid the grapevines and Carolinian forest, Senko told The Spectator.
“This is a huge departure for them, and it is being curated and designed by them,” she said.
Tickets for Arkells at Burning Kiln are $100 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through BurningKilnWinery.ca.
Presales are available as of Thursday at 10 a.m. for fans who have signed up for the Arkells newsletter.
“The most exciting moments as a band are when we venture into the unknown,” frontman Max Kerman said in a media release.
“Campfire Nights will be unlike any Arkells show you’ve seen so far, so we gotta make it one for the books. Can’t wait to spend a summer night with you out in the county.”
Arkells is the latest marquee name to play Burning Kiln, whose outdoor concert series has welcomed the likes of Jann Arden, Jim Cuddy, Sarah McLachlan and Burton Cummings.
Upcoming shows include Diana Krall on July 2 and Barenaked Ladies on Sept. 14, with Senko teasing the return of a popular past headliner on Aug. 27.
“I call it an upscale festival vibe,” Senko said by way of explaining the rural venue’s popularity with artists.
“It’s a relaxing environment, it’s open air. You can grab a glass of wine and wander the grounds, and even spend the night glamping or renting one of the pods across the way at Long Point Eco-Adventures. It’s an experience.”