Chapeau -- Whether it’s a roomful of appreciative seniors in a long-term care facility, a panel of judges in an arena filled with lovers of traditional fiddle music and stepdancing or sharing a stage with one of their musical heroes, Wilson and Lucie Lazarus, The Fiddlaires, at ages 12 and 10, rise to the occasion with grace and aplomb that would be the envy of most people twice their age.
The fiddling and stepdancing duo will have their skills and self-assurance put to the test once more on April 1 in Vancouver when they compete in the Young Performers of the Year category in the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Their excitement is shared by their mother, Christine Rossi, who with Wilson and Lucie’s father, Shawn Lazarus, will make the trip with them.
“It’s Wilson and Lucie’s first plane trip, and our family’s first trip out west,” she said.
But first The Fiddlaires have had a full roster of engagements to fulfill, including St. Patrick’s Day gigs at the DACA Centre in Dacre, Country Haven Retirement Home in Beachburg, and the Legends live music venue in Pembroke. Add to that an invitation to Montreal for the St. Patrick’s Day parade sponsored by the United Irish Societies of Montreal.
“It’s been the longest St. Patrick’s Day ever,” the duo’s mother remarked.
Ms. Rossi had a previous connection with the Montreal group, having participated in the annual parade for three years in a row when she was just about Wilson and Lucie’s age. Her grandfather was Irish and over the three years served as Grand Marshall, Irishman of the Year, and Chief Reviewer for the parade.
In February of this year Wilson and Lucie performed for the United Irish Societies of Montreal at Queen’s Court, when Miss St.Patrick’s Day for 2023 was chosen.
“This year’s Grand Marshall saw them play and invited them to come back for the parade,” Ms. Rossi said. “They will lead the parade carrying the banner just steps in front of the Grand Marshal.”
It doesn’t end there. The Grand Marshall, Tim Furlong, is being married immediately following the parade and has invited The Fiddlaires to play at the wedding.
The pair were inspired to take up fiddling and stepdancing in 2018 when they attended the annual fiddling and stepdancing competition in Pembroke.
Louis Schryer, who lives just minutes away from the family in the Chapeau area in Quebec, was their first fiddle teacher.
“They have had many other wonderful musical influences,” Ms. Rossi said. “Grand Masters fiddler Kyle Berghout, Kirsten Waymann and Donnie Deacon for classical violin, Sheryl Fitzpatrick for piano, and Elena Semenets for classical piano.”
Besides fiddling and stepdancing, Wilson contributes piano and guitar to the repertoire. And at times they are accompanied on piano by their older brother, Keegan, who adds to their education in piano, music appreciation and theory.
“Ian Hamilton introduced them to bluegrass,” their mother noted. “Some highlights have been fiddling with some of their musical heroes such as Calvin Vollrath, Shane Cook, and April Verch. And I know that when they played with Art Jamieson at Country Haven in Beachburg they were paying close attention to how he related to the audience. They absorb all they can from everyone they play with.”
The Canadian Folk Music Awards run from March 30 to April 2 this year. The Fiddlaires will be one of five acts competing in the Young Performers of the Year category.