GUYSBOROUGH – The province announced funding of just more than $931,000 for community transit operators across the province, including the Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG), on May 24.
“Community-based transportation is an incredibly important resource,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in a press release on that same day. “Local operators help people get to work, appointments, learning opportunities and recreational activities. They keep people connected, and we understand how valuable that is. Our continued support will help ensure these operators are able to deliver the best possible service to their clients.”
Funding will offset rising fuel, maintenance and insurance costs, as well as reduce the cost for low-income Nova Scotians looking to access their local transportation service through an additional provincial investment of $305,000 in the Fare Assistance Program.
TAG is slated to receive $43,965 in new funding.
Julie Anne Fox, executive director of the organization, told The Journal in an email last week, “This is welcome news as we continue to build our fleet and service. We already have the Fare Assistance Program in place and these funds will ensure we can continue to do so.”
TAG President Catherine Hartling told The Journal the funds were welcome due to the high cost of fuel and would help “support people with low income, too; to help them offset their cost as well.”
In a press release issued by the PC Caucus on May 24, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said, “Community transit is very important, especially in a rural area like Guysborough…With many residents living a significant distance away from grocery stores and pharmacies it's important for our government to ensure our residents can access essential goods and services.”
For more information on TAG rates, services and routes, visit https://guysborough.ruralrides.ca.