Aurora is getting closer to establishing a Budget for each Councillor to conduct business in their specific Wards.
In conjunction with last year’s Municipal Election, the Town of Aurora adopted a Ward System of electing six members to represent the interests of six specific communities; it is a change from the previous At Large system where the elected members represented Aurora as a whole.
During the 2023 Budget process, Council raised the issue of establishing a separate budget for each Councillor to serve their Ward constituents.
Such a system came one step closer to a reality when members of the Town’s Finance Advisory Committee (FAC) looked at what would and would not be eligible for a Councillor to expense last week.
In the report presented to the Council-comprised Committee, a Discretionary Ward Budget was defined as a fund available to each member and an elected official would not be able to exceed the budget without the approval of Council
“The Treasurer is authorized to withhold the reimbursement of expenses from an elected official until Council approval if, in the opinion of the Treasurer, the expense account has or will exceed its annual budget after taking into consideration amounts previously expensed and committed to being expensed during the year,” reads the report.
Expenses eligible for compensation, as noted in the report, include “business meals in the interest of the Town of Aurora for meetings; facility rental for Ward event/meeting; catering order, including coffee, tea, light food; external facilitator fees; [and] ward events.”
Expenses deemed ineligible include items for personal use, expenses unrelated to Aurora business, events for for-profit organizations, alcohol expenses, expenses related to elections, and expenses related to ward events set for after June 30 of the given election year.
“We added to the section [of the existing Council Compensation policies] the piece related to Ward budgets and the types of expenses that would be eligible for the Ward Budgets…so there’s a clear understanding at Council as to what those expenses could include,” said Town Treasurer and Director of Finance Rachel Wainwright-van Kessel. “Right now we’re receiving feedback from FAC before [it goes to Council].”
Council members said the work so far was appreciated, but there were some blanks to fill in.
Ward 4 Councillor Michael Thompson, for instance, said the exact figure was not determined in the policy and “no language” to establish a “methodology or mechanism” on how the size of the Ward budget would be determined.
“We’re trying to avoid having that conversation every year,” he said. “I do appreciate the fact you have identified what is eligible and what is not eligible from an expense perspective.”
Ward 1 Councillor Ron Weese also wanted some figures attached to the policy.
“The policy speaks to objectives,” replied Ms. Wainwright-van Kessel, suggesting amounts could come through Council direction. “Whatever comments we get from FAC, we would go ahead with a policy so we understand what Council agrees on as eligible with these types of expenses. After that, we can do some more analysis to see if we can cast a wider net and look at some historical information we have to try and estimate what an amount would be or make some recommendations, but that does come down to a bit of a Budget discussion, too.”