In the early days of the settlement of the rural Ottawa Valley, Christmas was by necessity a ‘handcrafted’ affair.
The focus was on spending time with family, enjoying favourite traditional foods, attending church services and exchanging gifts which were often homemade and useful, such as mittens, socks and toques. Toys, such as handmade dolls and wooden sleds, were cherished playthings at a time when there was little money for frivolities. The end of the second World War brought a growing economy, new jobs and improved roads and transportation systems to most of Ontario. In the Ottawa valley, where roads were still often unpaved or even unplowed in winter, the ‘catalogue’ brought untold worlds of delight to rural households.
The first Simpsons Sears catalogue containing 556 pages of merchandise (including gas-powered washing machines for homes without hydro) arrived in February 1953 and that winter brought the first Wish Book featuring toys and gifts for children and adults.
One spokesperson for Simpsons Sears said, “It gave people in remote communities a full-line department store selection. You’d get brand names that normally you’d have to drive to a city for, delivered to the most remote parts of Canada. It basically enables people in a village of six to buy the exact same products as residents of a city of three million.” That influence and availability was to have a lasting effect on Canadian culture.
The promoters of the relatively new sport of professional hockey saw great opportunity in the popularity of the mail-order catalogues. The early Eaton’s catalogues sold sticks and skates and showed small illustrations of people playing hockey outdoors; however, by 1912, the catalogue carried an entire page depicting protective equipment and boasted that the Eaton’s catalogue could outfit an entire hockey team with sweaters, socks, regulation nets and even the referees’ whistles.
NHL team sweaters were promoted by both Simpsons and Eaton’s catalogues enthusiastically urging ‘every young fellow to get a sweater worn by one of the famous teams.’ Favourite numbers to sew on a hockey jersey were available, followed quickly by equipment endorsed and signed by the hockey stars of the day including the great Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard who was idolized, especially in La Belle Province.
Years later, a Canadian writer named Roch Carriere from the tiny village of Saint-Justine near Quebec City, was asked to write an essay for CBC on the topic of ‘what does Quebec want?’. Carriere sat down to think about what have been most formative in his young life and said, “When I was really myself, I remember it was when I put on my skates and my Eaton’s catalogues on my legs”.
His recollections of the power of hockey when “he was taller than his mom and when I had a stick in my hands, so I was stronger than my brother” inspired the classic story The Hockey Sweater about the great disappointment when Monsieur Eaton mistakenly sent a blue Maple Leafs’ sweater instead of the coveted number nine red, white and blue Habs jersey.
Things change, and the final Wish Book was delivered to Canadian households in 2016. Both it and the Eaton’s Christmas catalogue had thrilled and inspired children for a century and left indelible memories upon a generation, as did the tabletop hockey games which were invented in Toronto during the Depression and first marketed through Eatons. The popular game with players in their iconic sweaters brought personal NHL strife to the homes of the nation in families of more than just two children.
“Everyone got their hands on the Wish Book at the same time and shared that experience,” a catalogue collector explains. “Some parents would give their kids coloured markers and have them circle what they wanted. Most of the catalogues ended up looking shabby with the corners of their pages turned.”
Today, there is a thriving collector’s market for rare unmarked pristine catalogues, still unequalled for renewing nostalgic seasonal memories.