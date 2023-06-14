SHEET HARBOUR – An expert crew of economic planners and community developers will skipper the crucial next phase of Sheet Harbour’s long-awaited coastal marina, says the community volunteer in charge of the project.
“We have officially gotten underway with our enhanced business plan and feasibility study,” Marilyn Munro, president of the Sheet Harbour Marina Association (SHMA), told The Journal last week. “We have hired Group ATN Consulting (GATN) in partnership with A. Langley Developments/DBA Superyacht East Coast (SYEC), who bring a deep knowledge of marina development, operations and destination marketing to this project.”
Forecasting costs and revenues, overall market potential and long-term economic benefits for the area is a key to unlocking as much as $3.5 million in municipal, provincial and federal government funding for the project. “It is key to everything,” Munro stated last month, noting that market research and public consultation will frame the process.
The need for such a facility has never been in question in Sheet Harbour.
Last year, the SHMA passed its first major milestone — after 10 years of research, development and fundraising — when it purchased the former East River Wharf for $150,000 to accommodate new slip rentals, a boat ramp, fueling station, boardwalks, boating courses, a lounge, retail and souvenir craft stores and permanent moorings for as many 70 vessels.
At the time, Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) Councillor David Hendsbee (Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore) told The Journal, “The economic impact will be multi-fold. Having recreational vessels of every size [with] the ability to come ashore [will] certainly help to bolster employment in the community.”
The project was also expected to dovetail with other recent civic projects designed to make the community more livable and sustainable, including a new multi-million-dollar Eastern Shore Lifestyle Centre.
According to Munro last week, “Coupled with a robust skill set in the economic and business plan/case development,” GATN’s and SYEC’s “knowledge of international, national, and regional trends in marina construction and management positions [them] to fully meet, even exceed, the requirements of this [marina] project.”
The plan is expected to be completed in August.